|
1
•
-
Too Young to Die Narcotics Anonymous
Too Young to Die Narcotics Anonymous
Starts: 7:30 pm
Ends: January 1, 2017 - 8:30 pm
Location: 100 North 1st Street, Sabetha, KS, United States
|
2
• • • • •
-
Brown County Commission Meeting
Brown County Commission Meeting
Starts: 8:00 am
Ends: January 2, 2017 - 12:00 pm
Location: Brown County Courthouse, Hiawatha, KS
-
Coffeehouse at Morrill
Coffeehouse at Morrill
Starts: 8:30 am
Ends: January 2, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Morrill Community Building
Description:
Free coffee and goodies. Everyone is welcome.
-
Nemaha County Commission Meeting
Nemaha County Commission Meeting
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 2, 2017 - 12:00 pm
Location: Nemaha County Courthouse, Seneca, KS
-
Coffee Hour
Coffee Hour
Starts: 9:30 am
Ends: January 2, 2017 - 10:30 am
Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
-
CAPS Meeting
CAPS Meeting
Starts: 7:00 pm
Ends: January 2, 2017 - 8:00 pm
Location: 15 E Main Street, Sabetha, KS, United States
Description:
Sabetha Community Animal Protection Society meeting. In basement event center of Community National Bank.
|
3
• •
-
Exercise Class
Exercise Class
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 3, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
-
Coffee Hour
Coffee Hour
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 3, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA
|
4
|
5
• • • • •
-
Coffeehouse at Morrill
Coffeehouse at Morrill
Starts: 8:30 am
Ends: January 5, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Morrill Community Building
Description:
Free coffee and goodies. Everyone is welcome.
-
Exercise Class
Exercise Class
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 5, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
-
Coffee Hour
Coffee Hour
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 5, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA
-
Soil Health Workshop and Lunch
Soil Health Workshop and Lunch
Starts: 9:30 am
Ends: January 5, 2017 - 1:00 pm
Location: Nemaha County Community Building
-
American Legion Post 126 Meeting
American Legion Post 126 Meeting
Starts: 7:30 pm
Ends: January 5, 2017 - 8:30 pm
Location: 1116 Main Street, Sabetha, KS, United States
Description:
Room between Sabetha Family Pharmacy and Community Building
|
6
•
-
Pre-Game Meal by Prairie Hills FFA Alumni
Pre-Game Meal by Prairie Hills FFA Alumni
Starts: 5:30 pm
Ends: January 6, 2017 - 7:00 pm
Location: Sabetha High School, 1011 Blue Jay Blvd, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA
|
7
|
8
•
-
Too Young to Die Narcotics Anonymous
Too Young to Die Narcotics Anonymous
Starts: 7:30 pm
Ends: January 8, 2017 - 8:30 pm
Location: 100 North 1st Street, Sabetha, KS, United States
|
9
• • • • • •
-
Brown County Commission Meeting
Brown County Commission Meeting
Starts: 8:00 am
Ends: January 9, 2017 - 12:00 pm
Location: Brown County Courthouse, Hiawatha, KS
-
Coffeehouse at Morrill
Coffeehouse at Morrill
Starts: 8:30 am
Ends: January 9, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Morrill Community Building
Description:
Free coffee and goodies. Everyone is welcome.
-
Nemaha County Commission Meeting
Nemaha County Commission Meeting
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 9, 2017 - 12:00 pm
Location: Nemaha County Courthouse, Seneca, KS
-
Coffee Hour
Coffee Hour
Starts: 9:30 am
Ends: January 9, 2017 - 10:30 am
Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
-
Sabetha City Commission Meeting
Sabetha City Commission Meeting
Starts: 6:00 pm
Ends: January 9, 2017 - 7:00 pm
Location: Sabetha City Hall, Main Street, Sabetha, KS, United States
-
Prairie Hills USD No. 113 Board of Education Meeting
Prairie Hills USD No. 113 Board of Education Meeting
Starts: 6:00 pm
Ends: January 9, 2017 - 9:00 pm
Location: Prairie Hills USD 113, 1619, Old U.S. 75, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
|
10
• • •
-
Sabetha Christian Women Meeting
Sabetha Christian Women Meeting
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 10, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: 820 Main Street, Sabetha, KS, United States
-
Exercise Class
Exercise Class
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 10, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
-
Coffee Hour
Coffee Hour
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 10, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA
|
11
• • • • •
-
Rural Mobile Food Pantry
Rural Mobile Food Pantry
Starts: 10:00 am
Ends: January 11, 2017 - 11:00 am
Location: NorthRidge Church, Lincoln Street, Sabetha, KS, United States
Description:
by Sabetha Community Food Pantry at NorthRidge parking lot.
-
Game Day
Game Day
Starts: 12:00 pm
Ends: January 11, 2017 - 3:00 pm
Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA
-
Sabetha VFW Post 7285 Auxiliary Meeting
Sabetha VFW Post 7285 Auxiliary Meeting
Starts: 6:00 pm
Ends: January 11, 2017 - 7:00 pm
Location: Sabetha VFW Hall
-
Sabetha VFW Post 7285 Meeting
Sabetha VFW Post 7285 Meeting
Starts: 7:30 pm
Ends: January 11, 2017 - 8:30 pm
Location: Sabetha VFW Hall
-
Women's Bible Study
Women's Bible Study
Starts: 7:30 pm
Ends: January 11, 2017 - 8:30 pm
Location: 301 S 12th St, Sabetha, KS, United States
Description:
United Brethren in Christ Church
|
12
• • • • • •
-
Coffeehouse at Morrill
Coffeehouse at Morrill
Starts: 8:30 am
Ends: January 12, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Morrill Community Building
Description:
Free coffee and goodies. Everyone is welcome.
-
Exercise Class
Exercise Class
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 12, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
-
Coffee Hour
Coffee Hour
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 12, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA
-
Sabetha Chamber of Commerce Meeting
Sabetha Chamber of Commerce Meeting
Starts: 12:00 pm
Ends: January 12, 2017 - 1:00 pm
Location: Sabetha Fire Department, 805 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
-
Women in Agriculture Conference
Women in Agriculture Conference
Starts: 6:00 pm
Ends: January 12, 2017 - 8:00 pm
Location: Nemaha County Community Building
-
Alzheimer's Support Group
Alzheimer's Support Group
Starts: 6:30 pm
Ends: January 12, 2017 - 7:30 pm
Location: Sabetha Community Building
|
13
|
14
• •
-
Morrill Men's Community Breakfast
Morrill Men's Community Breakfast
Starts: 7:00 am
Ends: January 14, 2017 - 9:00 am
Location: Old Community Center in Morrill
-
Sabetha Lions Club Paper Pick-Up
Sabetha Lions Club Paper Pick-Up
Starts: 8:00 am
Ends: January 14, 2017 - 9:00 am
Description:
Place newspaper by the curb, tied or in paper bags. No plastic bags, please.
|
15
•
-
Too Young to Die Narcotics Anonymous
Too Young to Die Narcotics Anonymous
Starts: 7:30 pm
Ends: January 15, 2017 - 8:30 pm
Location: 100 North 1st Street, Sabetha, KS, United States
|
16
• • • • • • •
-
Brown County Commission Meeting
Brown County Commission Meeting
Starts: 8:00 am
Ends: January 16, 2017 - 12:00 pm
Location: Brown County Courthouse, Hiawatha, KS
-
Coffeehouse at Morrill
Coffeehouse at Morrill
Starts: 8:30 am
Ends: January 16, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Morrill Community Building
Description:
Free coffee and goodies. Everyone is welcome.
-
Nemaha County Commission Meeting
Nemaha County Commission Meeting
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 16, 2017 - 12:00 pm
Location: Nemaha County Courthouse, Seneca, KS
-
Coffee Hour
Coffee Hour
Starts: 9:30 am
Ends: January 16, 2017 - 10:30 am
Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
-
Sabetha Hospital Guild Meeting
Sabetha Hospital Guild Meeting
Starts: 12:00 pm
Ends: January 16, 2017 - 1:00 pm
Description:
Call 785-284-1535 for more information.
-
NAMI Meeting
NAMI Meeting
Starts: 6:30 pm
Ends: January 16, 2017 - 7:30 pm
Location: Hiawatha Community Hospital, Utah Street, Hiawatha, KS, United States
Description:
Call 785-742-3989 for more information.
-
Quilt Lovers Guild
Quilt Lovers Guild
Starts: 7:30 pm
Ends: January 16, 2017 - 8:30 pm
Location: Seneca Library, Main Street, Seneca, KS, United States
|
17
• •
-
Exercise Class
Exercise Class
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 17, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
-
Coffee Hour
Coffee Hour
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 17, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA
|
18
•
-
Women's Bible Study
Women's Bible Study
Starts: 7:30 pm
Ends: January 18, 2017 - 8:30 pm
Location: 301 S 12th St, Sabetha, KS, United States
Description:
United Brethren in Christ Church
|
19
• • •
-
Coffeehouse at Morrill
Coffeehouse at Morrill
Starts: 8:30 am
Ends: January 19, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Morrill Community Building
Description:
Free coffee and goodies. Everyone is welcome.
-
Exercise Class
Exercise Class
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 19, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
-
Coffee Hour
Coffee Hour
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 19, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA
|
20
|
21
|
22
•
-
Too Young to Die Narcotics Anonymous
Too Young to Die Narcotics Anonymous
Starts: 7:30 pm
Ends: January 22, 2017 - 8:30 pm
Location: 100 North 1st Street, Sabetha, KS, United States
|
23
• • • • •
-
Brown County Commission Meeting
Brown County Commission Meeting
Starts: 8:00 am
Ends: January 23, 2017 - 12:00 pm
Location: Brown County Courthouse, Hiawatha, KS
-
Coffeehouse at Morrill
Coffeehouse at Morrill
Starts: 8:30 am
Ends: January 23, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Morrill Community Building
Description:
Free coffee and goodies. Everyone is welcome.
-
Nemaha County Commission Meeting
Nemaha County Commission Meeting
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 23, 2017 - 12:00 pm
Location: Nemaha County Courthouse, Seneca, KS
-
Coffee Hour
Coffee Hour
Starts: 9:30 am
Ends: January 23, 2017 - 10:30 am
Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
-
Sabetha City Commission Meeting
Sabetha City Commission Meeting
Starts: 6:00 pm
Ends: January 23, 2017 - 7:00 pm
Location: Sabetha City Hall, Main Street, Sabetha, KS, United States
|
24
• •
-
Exercise Class
Exercise Class
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 24, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
-
Coffee Hour
Coffee Hour
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 24, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA
|
25
• •
-
Game Day
Game Day
Starts: 12:00 pm
Ends: January 25, 2017 - 3:00 pm
Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA
-
Women's Bible Study
Women's Bible Study
Starts: 7:30 pm
Ends: January 25, 2017 - 8:30 pm
Location: 301 S 12th St, Sabetha, KS, United States
Description:
United Brethren in Christ Church
|
26
• • • •
-
Coffeehouse at Morrill
Coffeehouse at Morrill
Starts: 8:30 am
Ends: January 26, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Morrill Community Building
Description:
Free coffee and goodies. Everyone is welcome.
-
Exercise Class
Exercise Class
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 26, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
-
Coffee Hour
Coffee Hour
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 26, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA
-
Cancer Support Group
Cancer Support Group
Starts: 7:00 pm
Ends: January 26, 2017 - 8:00 pm
Location: 201 South 4th Street, Hiawatha, KS, United States
Description:
In Morrison Speech Clinic
|
27
|
28
|
29
•
-
Too Young to Die Narcotics Anonymous
Too Young to Die Narcotics Anonymous
Starts: 7:30 pm
Ends: January 29, 2017 - 8:30 pm
Location: 100 North 1st Street, Sabetha, KS, United States
|
30
• • • •
-
Brown County Commission Meeting
Brown County Commission Meeting
Starts: 8:00 am
Ends: January 30, 2017 - 12:00 pm
Location: Brown County Courthouse, Hiawatha, KS
-
Coffeehouse at Morrill
Coffeehouse at Morrill
Starts: 8:30 am
Ends: January 30, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Morrill Community Building
Description:
Free coffee and goodies. Everyone is welcome.
-
Nemaha County Commission Meeting
Nemaha County Commission Meeting
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 30, 2017 - 12:00 pm
Location: Nemaha County Courthouse, Seneca, KS
-
Coffee Hour
Coffee Hour
Starts: 9:30 am
Ends: January 30, 2017 - 10:30 am
Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
|
31
• •
-
Exercise Class
Exercise Class
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 31, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
-
Coffee Hour
Coffee Hour
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 31, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA
|
|
|
|