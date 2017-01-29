|
Baileyville Benefit Tournament
Starts: 12:00 am
Ends: January 29, 2017 - 11:59 pm
Location: Nemaha Central High School, 214 N 11th St, Seneca, KS 66538, USA
Too Young to Die Narcotics Anonymous
Starts: 7:30 pm
Ends: January 29, 2017 - 8:30 pm
Location: 100 North 1st Street, Sabetha, KS, United States
Brown County Commission Meeting
Starts: 8:00 am
Ends: January 30, 2017 - 12:00 pm
Location: Brown County Courthouse, Hiawatha, KS
Coffeehouse at Morrill
Starts: 8:30 am
Ends: January 30, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Morrill Community Building
Description:
Free coffee and goodies. Everyone is welcome.
Nemaha County Commission Meeting
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 30, 2017 - 12:00 pm
Location: Nemaha County Courthouse, Seneca, KS
Coffee Hour
Starts: 9:30 am
Ends: January 30, 2017 - 10:30 am
Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
Exercise Class
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 31, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
Coffee Hour
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 31, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA
Dairy Days
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 31, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Seneca
