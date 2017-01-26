22 Too Young to Die Narcotics Anonymous Too Young to Die Narcotics Anonymous Starts: 7:30 pm Ends: - 8:30 pm Location: 100 North 1st Street, Sabetha, KS, United States

More details... •

23 Brown County Commission Meeting Brown County Commission Meeting Starts: 8:00 am Ends: - 12:00 pm Location: Brown County Courthouse, Hiawatha, KS

More details...

Coffeehouse at Morrill Coffeehouse at Morrill Starts: 8:30 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: Morrill Community Building

Free coffee and goodies. Everyone is welcome. Description: More details...

Nemaha County Commission Meeting Nemaha County Commission Meeting Starts: 9:00 am Ends: - 12:00 pm Location: Nemaha County Courthouse, Seneca, KS

More details...

Coffee Hour Coffee Hour Starts: 9:30 am Ends: - 10:30 am Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States

More details...

Sabetha City Commission Meeting Sabetha City Commission Meeting Starts: 6:00 pm Ends: - 7:00 pm Location: Sabetha City Hall, Main Street, Sabetha, KS, United States

More details... • • • • •

24 Exercise Class Exercise Class Starts: 9:00 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States

Free to the public. Description: More details...

Coffee Hour Coffee Hour Starts: 9:00 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA

More details...

Sabetha Community Blood Drive Sabetha Community Blood Drive Starts: 11:00 am Ends: - 5:30 pm Location: Sabetha Fire Department, 805 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA

More details... • • •

25 Game Day Game Day Starts: 12:00 pm Ends: - 3:00 pm Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA

More details...

STEP Foundation Annual Meeting STEP Foundation Annual Meeting Starts: 6:00 pm Ends: - 8:00 pm Location: American Legion Post 21, Seneca, KS

More details...

Women's Bible Study Women's Bible Study Starts: 7:30 pm Ends: - 8:30 pm Location: 301 S 12th St, Sabetha, KS, United States

United Brethren in Christ Church Description: More details... • • •

26 Coffeehouse at Morrill Coffeehouse at Morrill Starts: 8:30 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: Morrill Community Building

Free coffee and goodies. Everyone is welcome. Description: More details...

Exercise Class Exercise Class Starts: 9:00 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States

Free to the public. Description: More details...

Coffee Hour Coffee Hour Starts: 9:00 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA

More details...

Cancer Support Group Cancer Support Group Starts: 7:00 pm Ends: - 8:00 pm Location: 201 South 4th Street, Hiawatha, KS, United States

In Morrison Speech Clinic Description: More details... • • • •

27 Bluejay Music Boosters Taco Dinner Bluejay Music Boosters Taco Dinner Starts: 5:00 pm Ends: - 7:00 pm

More details... •