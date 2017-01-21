|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
•
-
Community Celebration Gala
Community Celebration Gala
Starts: 6:00 pm
Ends: January 14, 2017 - 9:00 pm
Location: The Main Event
|
15
•
-
Too Young to Die Narcotics Anonymous
Too Young to Die Narcotics Anonymous
Starts: 7:30 pm
Ends: January 15, 2017 - 8:30 pm
Location: 100 North 1st Street, Sabetha, KS, United States
|
16
• • • • • • •
-
Brown County Commission Meeting
Brown County Commission Meeting
Starts: 8:00 am
Ends: January 16, 2017 - 12:00 pm
Location: Brown County Courthouse, Hiawatha, KS
-
Coffeehouse at Morrill
Coffeehouse at Morrill
Starts: 8:30 am
Ends: January 16, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Morrill Community Building
Description:
Free coffee and goodies. Everyone is welcome.
-
Nemaha County Commission Meeting
Nemaha County Commission Meeting
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 16, 2017 - 12:00 pm
Location: Nemaha County Courthouse, Seneca, KS
-
Coffee Hour
Coffee Hour
Starts: 9:30 am
Ends: January 16, 2017 - 10:30 am
Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
-
Sabetha Hospital Guild Meeting
Sabetha Hospital Guild Meeting
Starts: 12:00 pm
Ends: January 16, 2017 - 1:00 pm
Description:
Call 785-284-1535 for more information.
-
NAMI Meeting
NAMI Meeting
Starts: 6:30 pm
Ends: January 16, 2017 - 7:30 pm
Location: Hiawatha Community Hospital, Utah Street, Hiawatha, KS, United States
Description:
Call 785-742-3989 for more information.
-
Quilt Lovers Guild
Quilt Lovers Guild
Starts: 7:30 pm
Ends: January 16, 2017 - 8:30 pm
Location: Seneca Library, Main Street, Seneca, KS, United States
|
17
• •
-
Exercise Class
Exercise Class
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 17, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
-
Coffee Hour
Coffee Hour
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 17, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA
|
18
•
-
Women's Bible Study
Women's Bible Study
Starts: 7:30 pm
Ends: January 18, 2017 - 8:30 pm
Location: 301 S 12th St, Sabetha, KS, United States
Description:
United Brethren in Christ Church
|
19
• • •
-
Coffeehouse at Morrill
Coffeehouse at Morrill
Starts: 8:30 am
Ends: January 19, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Morrill Community Building
Description:
Free coffee and goodies. Everyone is welcome.
-
Exercise Class
Exercise Class
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 19, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
-
Coffee Hour
Coffee Hour
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 19, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA
|
20
|
21
•
-
Nemaha County Spelling Bee
Nemaha County Spelling Bee
Starts: 8:30 am
Ends: January 21, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Nemaha County Courthouse
|
22
•
-
Too Young to Die Narcotics Anonymous
Too Young to Die Narcotics Anonymous
Starts: 7:30 pm
Ends: January 22, 2017 - 8:30 pm
Location: 100 North 1st Street, Sabetha, KS, United States
|
23
• • • • •
-
Brown County Commission Meeting
Brown County Commission Meeting
Starts: 8:00 am
Ends: January 23, 2017 - 12:00 pm
Location: Brown County Courthouse, Hiawatha, KS
-
Coffeehouse at Morrill
Coffeehouse at Morrill
Starts: 8:30 am
Ends: January 23, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Morrill Community Building
Description:
Free coffee and goodies. Everyone is welcome.
-
Nemaha County Commission Meeting
Nemaha County Commission Meeting
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 23, 2017 - 12:00 pm
Location: Nemaha County Courthouse, Seneca, KS
-
Coffee Hour
Coffee Hour
Starts: 9:30 am
Ends: January 23, 2017 - 10:30 am
Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
-
Sabetha City Commission Meeting
Sabetha City Commission Meeting
Starts: 6:00 pm
Ends: January 23, 2017 - 7:00 pm
Location: Sabetha City Hall, Main Street, Sabetha, KS, United States
|
24
• • •
-
Exercise Class
Exercise Class
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 24, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
-
Coffee Hour
Coffee Hour
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 24, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA
-
Sabetha Community Blood Drive
Sabetha Community Blood Drive
Starts: 11:00 am
Ends: January 24, 2017 - 5:30 pm
Location: Sabetha Fire Department, 805 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA
|
25
• • •
-
Game Day
Game Day
Starts: 12:00 pm
Ends: January 25, 2017 - 3:00 pm
Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA
-
STEP Foundation Annual Meeting
STEP Foundation Annual Meeting
Starts: 6:00 pm
Ends: January 25, 2017 - 8:00 pm
Location: American Legion Post 21, Seneca, KS
-
Women's Bible Study
Women's Bible Study
Starts: 7:30 pm
Ends: January 25, 2017 - 8:30 pm
Location: 301 S 12th St, Sabetha, KS, United States
Description:
United Brethren in Christ Church
|
26
• • • •
-
Coffeehouse at Morrill
Coffeehouse at Morrill
Starts: 8:30 am
Ends: January 26, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Morrill Community Building
Description:
Free coffee and goodies. Everyone is welcome.
-
Exercise Class
Exercise Class
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 26, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
-
Coffee Hour
Coffee Hour
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 26, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA
-
Cancer Support Group
Cancer Support Group
Starts: 7:00 pm
Ends: January 26, 2017 - 8:00 pm
Location: 201 South 4th Street, Hiawatha, KS, United States
Description:
In Morrison Speech Clinic
|
27
|
28
•
-
Baileyville Benefit Tournament
Baileyville Benefit Tournament
Starts: 12:00 am
Ends: January 29, 2017 - 11:59 pm
Location: Nemaha Central High School, 214 N 11th St, Seneca, KS 66538, USA
|
29
• •
-
Baileyville Benefit Tournament
Baileyville Benefit Tournament
Starts: 12:00 am
Ends: January 29, 2017 - 11:59 pm
Location: Nemaha Central High School, 214 N 11th St, Seneca, KS 66538, USA
-
Too Young to Die Narcotics Anonymous
Too Young to Die Narcotics Anonymous
Starts: 7:30 pm
Ends: January 29, 2017 - 8:30 pm
Location: 100 North 1st Street, Sabetha, KS, United States
|
30
• • • •
-
Brown County Commission Meeting
Brown County Commission Meeting
Starts: 8:00 am
Ends: January 30, 2017 - 12:00 pm
Location: Brown County Courthouse, Hiawatha, KS
-
Coffeehouse at Morrill
Coffeehouse at Morrill
Starts: 8:30 am
Ends: January 30, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Morrill Community Building
Description:
Free coffee and goodies. Everyone is welcome.
-
Nemaha County Commission Meeting
Nemaha County Commission Meeting
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 30, 2017 - 12:00 pm
Location: Nemaha County Courthouse, Seneca, KS
-
Coffee Hour
Coffee Hour
Starts: 9:30 am
Ends: January 30, 2017 - 10:30 am
Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
|
31
• •
-
Exercise Class
Exercise Class
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 31, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
-
Coffee Hour
Coffee Hour
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: January 31, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA
|
|
|
|