1
2
3
4
5
Too Young to Die Narcotics Anonymous
Starts: 7:30 pm
Ends: February 5, 2017 - 8:30 pm
Location: 100 North 1st Street, Sabetha, KS, United States
Brown County Commission Meeting
Starts: 8:00 am
Ends: February 6, 2017 - 12:00 pm
Location: Brown County Courthouse, Hiawatha, KS
-
Coffeehouse at Morrill
Starts: 8:30 am
Ends: February 6, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Morrill Community Building
Description:
Free coffee and goodies. Everyone is welcome.
-
Nemaha County Commission Meeting
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: February 6, 2017 - 12:00 pm
Location: Nemaha County Courthouse, Seneca, KS
-
Coffee Hour
Starts: 9:30 am
Ends: February 6, 2017 - 10:30 am
Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
-
CAPS Meeting
Starts: 7:00 pm
Ends: February 6, 2017 - 8:00 pm
Location: 15 E Main Street, Sabetha, KS, United States
Description:
Sabetha Community Animal Protection Society meeting. In basement event center of Community National Bank.
Exercise Class
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: February 7, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
-
Coffee Hour
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: February 7, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA
Rural Mobile Food Pantry
Starts: 10:00 am
Ends: February 8, 2017 - 11:00 am
Location: NorthRidge Church, Lincoln Street, Sabetha, KS, United States
Description:
by Sabetha Community Food Pantry at NorthRidge parking lot.
-
Game Day
Starts: 12:00 pm
Ends: February 8, 2017 - 3:00 pm
Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA
-
Sabetha VFW Post 7285 Auxiliary Meeting
Starts: 6:00 pm
Ends: February 8, 2017 - 7:00 pm
Location: Sabetha VFW Hall
-
Sabetha VFW Post 7285 Meeting
Starts: 7:30 pm
Ends: February 8, 2017 - 8:30 pm
Location: Sabetha VFW Hall
-
Women's Bible Study
Starts: 7:30 pm
Ends: February 8, 2017 - 8:30 pm
Location: 301 S 12th St, Sabetha, KS, United States
Description:
United Brethren in Christ Church
Coffeehouse at Morrill
Starts: 8:30 am
Ends: February 9, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Morrill Community Building
Description:
Free coffee and goodies. Everyone is welcome.
-
Exercise Class
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: February 9, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
-
Coffee Hour
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: February 9, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA
-
Sabetha Chamber of Commerce Meeting
Starts: 12:00 pm
Ends: February 9, 2017 - 1:00 pm
Location: Sabetha Fire Department, 805 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
-
Alzheimer's Support Group
Starts: 6:30 pm
Ends: February 9, 2017 - 7:30 pm
Location: Sabetha Community Building
Morrill Men's Community Breakfast
Starts: 7:00 am
Ends: February 11, 2017 - 9:00 am
Location: Old Community Center in Morrill
-
Sabetha Lions Club Paper Pick-Up
Starts: 8:00 am
Ends: February 11, 2017 - 9:00 am
Description:
Place newspaper by the curb, tied or in paper bags. No plastic bags, please.
Too Young to Die Narcotics Anonymous
Starts: 7:30 pm
Ends: February 12, 2017 - 8:30 pm
Location: 100 North 1st Street, Sabetha, KS, United States
Brown County Commission Meeting
Starts: 8:00 am
Ends: February 13, 2017 - 12:00 pm
Location: Brown County Courthouse, Hiawatha, KS
-
Coffeehouse at Morrill
Starts: 8:30 am
Ends: February 13, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Morrill Community Building
Description:
Free coffee and goodies. Everyone is welcome.
-
Nemaha County Commission Meeting
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: February 13, 2017 - 12:00 pm
Location: Nemaha County Courthouse, Seneca, KS
-
Coffee Hour
Starts: 9:30 am
Ends: February 13, 2017 - 10:30 am
Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
-
Sabetha City Commission Meeting
Starts: 6:00 pm
Ends: February 13, 2017 - 7:00 pm
Location: Sabetha City Hall, Main Street, Sabetha, KS, United States
-
Prairie Hills USD No. 113 Board of Education Meeting
Starts: 6:00 pm
Ends: February 13, 2017 - 9:00 pm
Location: Prairie Hills USD 113, 1619, Old U.S. 75, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
Sabetha Christian Women Meeting
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: February 14, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: 820 Main Street, Sabetha, KS, United States
-
Exercise Class
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: February 14, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
-
Coffee Hour
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: February 14, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA
Women's Bible Study
Starts: 7:30 pm
Ends: February 15, 2017 - 8:30 pm
Location: 301 S 12th St, Sabetha, KS, United States
Description:
United Brethren in Christ Church
Coffeehouse at Morrill
Starts: 8:30 am
Ends: February 16, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Morrill Community Building
Description:
Free coffee and goodies. Everyone is welcome.
-
Exercise Class
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: February 16, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
-
Coffee Hour
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: February 16, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA
Too Young to Die Narcotics Anonymous
Starts: 7:30 pm
Ends: February 19, 2017 - 8:30 pm
Location: 100 North 1st Street, Sabetha, KS, United States
Brown County Commission Meeting
Starts: 8:00 am
Ends: February 20, 2017 - 12:00 pm
Location: Brown County Courthouse, Hiawatha, KS
-
Coffeehouse at Morrill
Starts: 8:30 am
Ends: February 20, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Morrill Community Building
Description:
Free coffee and goodies. Everyone is welcome.
-
Nemaha County Commission Meeting
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: February 20, 2017 - 12:00 pm
Location: Nemaha County Courthouse, Seneca, KS
-
Coffee Hour
Starts: 9:30 am
Ends: February 20, 2017 - 10:30 am
Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
-
Sabetha Hospital Guild Meeting
Starts: 12:00 pm
Ends: February 20, 2017 - 1:00 pm
Description:
Call 785-284-1535 for more information.
-
NAMI Meeting
Starts: 6:30 pm
Ends: February 20, 2017 - 7:30 pm
Location: Hiawatha Community Hospital, Utah Street, Hiawatha, KS, United States
Description:
Call 785-742-3989 for more information.
-
Quilt Lovers Guild
Starts: 7:30 pm
Ends: February 20, 2017 - 8:30 pm
Location: Seneca Library, Main Street, Seneca, KS, United States
Exercise Class
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: February 21, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
-
Coffee Hour
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: February 21, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA
Game Day
Starts: 12:00 pm
Ends: February 22, 2017 - 3:00 pm
Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA
-
Women's Bible Study
Starts: 7:30 pm
Ends: February 22, 2017 - 8:30 pm
Location: 301 S 12th St, Sabetha, KS, United States
Description:
United Brethren in Christ Church
Coffeehouse at Morrill
Starts: 8:30 am
Ends: February 23, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Morrill Community Building
Description:
Free coffee and goodies. Everyone is welcome.
-
Exercise Class
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: February 23, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
-
Coffee Hour
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: February 23, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA
-
Cancer Support Group
Starts: 7:00 pm
Ends: February 23, 2017 - 8:00 pm
Location: 201 South 4th Street, Hiawatha, KS, United States
Description:
In Morrison Speech Clinic
Too Young to Die Narcotics Anonymous
Starts: 7:30 pm
Ends: February 26, 2017 - 8:30 pm
Location: 100 North 1st Street, Sabetha, KS, United States
Brown County Commission Meeting
Starts: 8:00 am
Ends: February 27, 2017 - 12:00 pm
Location: Brown County Courthouse, Hiawatha, KS
-
Coffeehouse at Morrill
Starts: 8:30 am
Ends: February 27, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Morrill Community Building
Description:
Free coffee and goodies. Everyone is welcome.
-
Nemaha County Commission Meeting
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: February 27, 2017 - 12:00 pm
Location: Nemaha County Courthouse, Seneca, KS
-
Coffee Hour
Starts: 9:30 am
Ends: February 27, 2017 - 10:30 am
Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
-
Sabetha City Commission Meeting
Starts: 6:00 pm
Ends: February 27, 2017 - 7:00 pm
Location: Sabetha City Hall, Main Street, Sabetha, KS, United States
Exercise Class
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: February 28, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States
-
Coffee Hour
Starts: 9:00 am
Ends: February 28, 2017 - 10:00 am
Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA
