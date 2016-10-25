Harry “Kit” Beatty

Harry C. “Kit” Beatty, 90, of Sabetha, died on Monday, Oct. 24, 2016, at the Apostolic Christian Home. He was born in North Philadelphia, Pa., on June 5, 1926, to Harry C. Beatty Sr. and Hazel (Young) Beatty.

Kit enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 17, and served our country in World War II. He entered active duty Aug. 15, 1944. In January of 1945, he was assigned to Company G, 41st Armored Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Division in Europe. While fighting in Germany, he was captured by German Army troops on April 14, 1945. Kit was liberated by American forces on May 3, 1945, five days before Victory in Europe. He was honorably discharged at Fort Meade, Md., on May 8, 1946.

Kit took advantage of the G.I. Bill by continuing his education in Philadelphia and at the University of Houston, majoring in mechanical engineering. He moved to Wichita and worked for Boeing.

Kit married Margaret Joan McClintick in 1951 and they raised two children, Jim and Stacy. They later divorced.

He moved to Topeka in the early 1960s and was employed in engineering design and equipment maintenance at Seymour Foods and Essex Wire. He married Mary Mason Anschutz on Feb. 19, 1972. Kit used his experience and talents to transition into self-employment, working for more than 25 years as “Kit Beatty, The Fix-It Man.”

Kit was a witty man with an amazing sense of humor. He enjoyed several skills and hobbies in his life, including hand-balancing, fencing, hunting, fishing, cooking, playing light jazz piano and chess. He was president of Topeka Chess Club for many years.

On Sept. 29, 2014, Kit and Mary moved to the Apostolic Christian North Village in Sabetha. Just a few months later, due to health issues, Kit moved to the Apostolic Christian Nursing Home.

Kit especially enjoyed two recent occasions in his life: an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., and the presentation to him of a POW Medal on his 90th birthday by U.S. Senator Jerry Moran.

Kit is survived by his wife, Mary; brother, Charles “Duke” Beatty of Egg Harbor Township, N.J.; son, Jim (Barb) Beatty of Lenexa; daughter, Stacia (Jeff) Runnels of Lebanon, Mo.; grandchildren, Kristine Beatty, Aaron Beatty, Marie (John) Hernandez and Sarah (Matt) Bowmaker; and five great grandchildren.

It was Kit’s wish to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Popkess Mortuary. Family will greet friends at 10 a.m. prior to the service time. Family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Apostolic Christian Home, sent in care of the funeral home. The inurnment will be made in the Albany Cemetery at a later date and time. www.popkessmortuaries.com

The Sabetha Herald 10/26/2016