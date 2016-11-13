Wild Times: Are turkey numbers declining?

I was riding home with my father a couple of days ago and, as we were driving through the countryside, he asked whether or not I had seen any deer.

I said that I had seen a few every now and then, but I definitely have not seen that many. I asked him if he had seen any deer on a farm that he had combined recently that normally held a lot of deer. He said he did not see a single deer on that farm.

We are right in the middle of the rut for deer right now. Usually this time of year, I can always count on seeing roaming bucks during the daylight hours. This year I have seen only one buck wandering around during the middle of the day.

So, are deer numbers down from what they were five years ago? Absolutely! I don’t care what you are told or what you read. There is no way that we have the number of deer we had in our area just a few years ago.

In my opinion, that is because the disease that hit the herd four years ago that drastically reduced the herd numbers and the liberal number of doe permits that have been issued for the last 20 years. I am certain the auto insurance industry is happy about that, but I know a lot of hunters are complaining.

Is the same thing happening to our turkey population? I have noticed the last couple of years that there does not seem to be as many turkeys in the area. Yes, there are still a lot of birds in our neck of the woods but, according to some of the reading I have come across lately, the numbers across the state are down.

In case you don’t hunt turkeys, our state has a fall hunting season and a spring hunting season. During the spring season, you can obtain multiple tags. Most of the hunters I know take advantage of this offer. I certainly do!

During the fall season, a hunter can purchase multiple tags in the north central part of the state. In our area you can only purchase one tag, but a note here is that you can shoot a hen during the fall season, which you cannot do during the spring season.

Just recently, the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism held a public hearing in Liberal in which several regulations were brought before the department commissioners. The regulation recommendations were brought to the commissioners by department staff. One of the areas being looked at was next year’s turkey season.

The staff brought before the commissioners a turkey management model that showed during the last few spring seasons lower hunter success numbers. They also showed there is an unexplained decline of turkey numbers across the state. The staff for KDWPT wanted to only give out fall permits for Units 1 and 2, which are in the north central part of the state.

The rest of the state would not allow any fall hunting. It makes good sense to me if our numbers are down. I would be willing to give up a fall hunt in order to keep the numbers for turkeys up. Remember this point here. The staff who makes their living working for the department made these recommendations. These people are biologists who have studied the matter. They know their stuff because this is what they are trained to do.

Well, despite the professional recommendations brought before the commissioners, the commission failed to heed the advice. Several of the commissioners thought the fall hunting tradition would suffer if there were several fall hunting seasons canceled. Are you kidding me? If we don’t reduce the turkey harvest in the fall, there won’t be any turkeys to hunt!

Looks like politics have even infiltrated our world of hunting. So instead of heeding the advice of the professional and knowledgeable staff, the commission allowed fall hunting in all of the units except for Unit 4, which never did allow fall hunting.

Instead of several tags being available out west during the fall, in certain units you now can only buy one tag. So even though biologists recommended no fall hunting for our area, we will still be able to fall hunt here.

I never thought I would complain about being able to hunt something in our area. I know the turkey numbers are down around here, so what in the world are we doing hunting them?