Family of five is safe after early morning house fire

A family of five is safe and sound after are they were awoken abruptly on Saturday morning, Nov. 19, to their house on fire.

JD and Rebecca Romines and their three children – Kyle, 25, Grant, 17, and Micah, 15 – were sleeping when Micah woke up to a fire in the house. Micah was able to get the rest of his family up and out of the house without any injuries.

At 7:42 a.m., the Sabetha Fire Department (SFD) received a call of a house fire at 422 North 13th Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the house completely engulfed in flames. According to Sabetha Fire Chief Jim Johnson, firefighters were able to contain the fire to the back of the house, but there was heavy heat and smoke damage throughout the house.

“The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office completed their investigation, and the cause of the fire seemed to be accidental in nature possibly electrical,” Johnson said.

The SFD were the only responders, and Sabetha EMS served on standby for a short time. Also assisting with the fire were the Sabetha Police Department, City of Sabetha and the Nemaha Country Sheriff. Johnson also said the house is considered a total loss pending insurance adjusters’ assessment on Monday.

How to Help

A donation drop off location has been set up at the United Methodist Church at 806 Main in Sabetha.

JD wears 3XL shirts, 50×32 pants and size 10 shoes. Rebecca wears 2XL or 3XL shirts, 18-20 pants and size 10 shoes. Kyle wears medium or large shirts, 32×34 pants, and size 10 shoes. Grant wears medium or large shirts, 30×32 pants and size 11 shoes. Micah wears medium or large shirts, 30×34 pants and size 11 shoes.

A monetary benefit fund has been set up at the Morrill and Janes Bank and Trust in Sabetha. Donations can be made to The Romines Benefit Fund.

For more information, please call Pam Ukele at the United Methodist Church at 785-284-3921.