Earl Saling

Earl Lawrence Saling, 61, of Bern died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016.

Earl was born Jan. 1, 1955, to Lawrence and Virginia (Stieben) Saling in Great Bend.

He had an awesome sense of humor and was loved by all. He liked antiques and could do anything with wood.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Keith Saling; and daughter, Sara Saling.

He is survived by his son, Nick Saling; step-daughters, Betty Coplan and Amy Coplan; sisters, Dorothy Lauderdale and Carol Kirkpatrick of McPherson, and Mary Kindlesparger of Salina; and brother, George (Shaletta) Saling of Geneso; nephew, Mike (Machell) Kirkpatrick; nieces, Laurie (George Perez) Lauderdale, Michelle (Mike) Schumacher; and ex-wife, Trish Saling.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, at United Brother and Christ Church, 300 South 12th Street in Sabetha. Burial service in McPherson will be at a later date. Memorials may be sent to American Cancer Society or United Brother and Christ Church.

