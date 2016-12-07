Planting the seeds

The Sabetha High School FFA Chapter has been working diligently throughout the past year researching what building a greenhouse at SHS would entail; and after extensive research and preparing a model that would work for them, the chapter finally has the project in motion.

The group has been raising money to build the greenhouse, with the hope that it will be beneficial for all students to use and learn about agriculture.

FFA is a student-based national organization that allows members to partake in Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE), Career Development Events (CDE), and also work in classroom environments to improve themselves as leaders, members and advocates of the agricultural industry.

According to Sabetha FFA Chapter President MiKayla Deters, a common misconception about FFA is that it stands for Future Farmers of America, but that has not been the name since 1988. FFA is no longer an acronym for anything, but rather stands alone.

Since the Sabetha FFA Chapter is continuing to grow, the members decided they needed to work on a project that could enhance their learning experiences.

The group’s advisor Chris Bauerle brought the idea to the table in the fall of 2015, and the group chose to proceed with the suggestion because of the hands-on learning experience it would provide.

Deters said there are a lot of other schools in the area that have at least one greenhouse, and because of the chapter’s growth, a greenhouse seemed like next step.

“The Sabetha FFA Chapter decided to build a greenhouse to expand their resources for agriculture, create a hands-on learning environment for the classroom, and provide learning opportunities for other classes,” said Eric Renyer, Sabetha FFA Chapter Vice President.

The purpose of the greenhouse is not only to provide expanded learning experiences for the students involved in FFA, but also to benefit all students in Sabetha.

“Sabetha High School is a great school, but it does lack hands-on experience that most students would like to have at their school,” Deters said. “This plant and soil lab would help provide those experiences but also boost education in agriculture education classes.”

“The greenhouse is also intended to benefit the students of the biology classes, and also the home economics classes,” Renyer said.

In order to begin the process of building a greenhouse, the FFA members had to research the project and find a model that would fit their needs.

The group then began organizing a proposed plan to present to the school board. They presented the initial plan at the August 2016 meeting, and during this meeting, the board approved the proposal and the group began working toward finding and raising the funds, as well as finding grants to bring the project to life.

With the cost of the greenhouse, cement and ground work, and the bordering fence, Renyer said, the cost has come to around $60,000. At this point, the group still needs about $24,000 to complete the project.

So far, Sabetha FFA has raised approximately $36,000 with donations coming from the Sabetha FFA Chapter, Sabetha FFA Alumni, Sabetha PTO and Frontier Farm Credit, as well as a few individual donors.

The FFA Chapter also participated in the Greater Sabetha Community Foundation’s Give to Grow Match Day, during which they raised $1,685 before any matching donations.

According to Bauerle, Sabetha FFA has been given permission to begin the process of construction and will continue to raise funds as they need them.

The groundwork for the project began at the beginning the 2016 school year with the group receiving help from students and community members to complete the work.

“Students in the Ag Mechanics and Construction courses are helping with the construction of the project,” Bauerle said. “Also, Edelmans [Home Center] volunteered time to pour the retaining wall to help with the ground work, and the FFA Alumni has been an outstanding group to help with the project and ideas they believe would be beneficial to the students and the school.”

The group plans on the groundwork being completed in the next few weeks and the entirety of the construction completed by the end of the school year.

According to Deters and Renyer, this has been quite the learning experience for the Sabetha FFA members.

“The FFA has learned that a lot of planning and organizing is needed to complete a project of such magnitude,” Renyer said.

“Our chapter has learned how supportive our community really is to our school and our FFA chapter,” Deters said.

Bauerle said that the group has been working very hard at fundraising, as well as working hard to ensure that the greenhouse has a positive impact on future students.

“The students have been very excited about the project since the beginning,” Bauerle said. “Since the chapter decided to donate at least $10,000 toward the completion of the project, they have been working extremely hard at fundraising. The older students recognize that this opportunity won’t have an impact on their high school experience, but they are focused on the future of our program and what a great opportunity this will be for future groups.”

How to Help

The community can help by donating both time and money to help compete the project. If anyone wishes to help, please contact Chris Bauerle at Sabetha High School.