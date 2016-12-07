‘Tis the season….

‘Tis the season for cold weather, blankets, hot chocolate, family gatherings, holiday parties and gift giving. If you’re like me, the only reason I like the winter is for getting together with family and friends to celebrate the holidays. I could pass on the snow and just cold weather in general. I really hate when it is cold. Since the holidays are upon, us many people are in the giving frame of mind, which also means…. ‘tis the season for scams.

Scammers know that this is the time of year when the majority of people are giving gifts and treats not only to family and friends, but a lot of us give monetary donations to those organizations we support. These scammers have gone to great lengths to deceive those who are giving, so they can capitalize on others’ generosity.

Some of the things these scammers will do is misspell the name of a charity so it looks like its real. They may ask for detailed personal information such as date of birth, bank account number and pin, social security number, etc. Be leery of these types of websites or emails.

Luckily for us there is at least one website – CharityNavigator.org – that can be trusted, where you can research the charity you are considering giving to. In addition to checking if it is a well founded charity, you can also see where exactly the money the charity receives goes. In addition to this website, you can also go to https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/features/feature-0011-charity-scams to look at tips to avoid being scammed this holiday season.

So please, if you are considering giving a monetary donation to a charity this holiday season, make sure it is a reputable one. ‘Tis the season for giving to those in need and not those who steal your money.