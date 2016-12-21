Brown County Commission 12.19.16

The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session Monday, Dec. 19. Present were Chairman Warren Ploeger, Steve Roberts and Keith Olsen. Also present was County Clerk Melissa Gormley. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting.

Brown County Undersheriff Randy Linck reported there are 17 inmates – 13 males and four females – currently at the Brown County Jail.

Brown County Appraiser Jeff Ball discussed with commissioners about the possibility of obtaining a file system from Osage County. The only cost associated with it would be the set up at a cost of $2,500. The commission approve the acquisition and set up cost of the filing system.

The commission approved the minutes of the Dec. 12 meeting.

Bids for Brown County’s official newspaper for 2017 were as follows: Horton Headlight with a bid of $2 per column inch. Commissioners accepted the bid of Horton Headlight’s bid of $2 per column inch.

The commissioners decided to purchase a used 2004 International truck.

The KCAMP 2017 Annual Contribution invoice with a sum of $98,038 was presented to the commissioners. The commissioners decided to pay the invoice.

Tax Change Orders 2016-28 and 2016-32 were signed and approved.

Stream Bank Stabilization Project bids were as follows Aller’s LLC with a bid of $201,680.02 total and Siebenmorgen Excavating with a bid of $215,991. The commissioners decided to accept the bid from Aller’s LLC.

Hiawatha Foundation of Economic Development Board of Directors member Connie Matthewson and Director Mikaela Moore visited with commissioners in regards to the Microloan Committee. Moore recommended the appointment of T.J. Wilson, Greg Rodvelt, Ben Walker and Dr. Steffen Shamburg. The commissioners approved the appointment of the four individuals to the Microloan Committee.

Connie Zeit and Cindy Cluck with the Brown County Health Department presented a plaque to Warren Ploeger for his years of support and serving on the NEK Multi County Board of Health.

Mower bids were as follows Skyview with a bid of $5,000 on a H6740 disc mower with the trade in included in this total. John Deere R240 disc mower with a bid of $5,000 with the trade in included in this total. The commissioners accepted the bid from Skyview at $5,000.

KANZA CEO David Elsbury updated the commissioners on the various services and projects through KANZA.

The commissioners met Tuesday, Dec. 27. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.