Editorial: Silent Night

“Silent Night, Holy Night. All is calm, All is bright.”

You read those words and now you’re humming to yourself – am I right? Last week, we asked readers to share with us their favorite Christmas carols and the reason why they are favorites. With the snow and ice blowing in on Friday, Dec. 16, many people may have just snuggled up by a warm fire and forgot to share this information with us.

I have many favorite Christmas songs. From Christian carols like “Joy to the World” and “O Little Town of Bethlehem” to jovial tunes like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty the Snowman,” there aren’t many Christmas songs I don’t like. But, while I enjoy these songs, no song can bring tears to my eyes and peace to my heart like the one and only – “Silent Night.”

I remember singing this song at programs when I was young. It was the finale at the end of an all-school Christmas program many times. The lights would dim and all you would hear is voices – young and old – singing this Christmas carol together. Everything was peaceful. Everything was calm.

I have had the privilege of hearing “Silent Night” performed recently at a few Christmas programs and each time it was equally as pleasant. It never matters who is singing or where it is sung. It is one of those songs that I can’t help but sing along to and can’t help but choke up when I hear it.

Every time I hear the song, it causes me to pause and think about the words. An instant feeling of peace washes over me.

The tears that come to my eyes are not tears of sadness, but tears of complete joy. When I hear that song, I know that Christmas is here. I am reminded of the true meaning of Christmas. It’s not the shopping, the cookies and sweet treats, the greeting cards, Santa Claus or pretty decorations. It’s about Christ our Savior who was born.

From what I have read, the popular Christmas song was composed on Christmas Eve in 1818 by Franz Xaver Gruber to lyrics by Joseph Mohr in the small village of Ogledorf, Austria. On that day, the organ at St. Nicholas Church in Ogledorf was found to be broken. The priest and organist began composing a song that could be sung without an organ, yet sound pretty enough to express Christmas joy. Thus, “Silent Night” was born.

The shopping, cookies, greeting cards, Santa Claus and pretty decorations are all nice – don’t get me wrong. I partake in many of those things myself. I am thankful for all of those things that bring delight to the eyes of my children, but I also want them to know the reason for the season.

In a world where there has been anything but peace and calm for months, now is especially a good time to pause and reflect. If you are like me, you are tired. Tired of all the negative news. Tired of people complaining when things don’t go their way. All of the negativity can really weigh a person down.

As you enjoy celebrations with family and friends this weekend, take time to pause. Take a deep breath and forget all of the stresses that come with the holidays. Turn on “Silent Night” and sing along – you know the words. They are words we cannot forget. Remember what the season is about and rejoice! Merry Christmas!

Krista Wasinger

Co-Editor

The Sabetha Herald