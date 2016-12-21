Memories 12.21.2016

125 Years Ago

Friday, December 18, 1891

It is not poverty so much as pretence that harasses a ruined man—the struggle between a proud mind and an empty purse—the keeping up a hollow show that must soon come to an end. Have the courage to appear poor and you disarm poverty of its sharpest sting.

For the long winter evenings get books. Fifty good volumes that could be procured for fifty dollars, would be of more benefit to a family than a piano costing five-hundred. They would be more ornamental than bric-a-brac or pottery. They would be more profitable than money in bank. A home without books is like a house without windows. Get books!

“Why do I wish I was the moon?” one of the pedestrians propounded on the way home from Fairview, Wednesday night, and everybody yelled “Chestnuts,” when he answered “Cause it’s so full.”

Miss Mattie Stevenson and her brother had a bad runaway Friday evening. They were driving home from school and Miss Mattie was managing a rather fractious horse. A couple of boys, without realizing the state of affairs, dashed past her on horseback, running a race, when her horse became unmanageable and could no longer be held. After holding the lines as long as possible she was finally thrown out of the cart and dragged some distance.

100 Years Ago

Thursday, December 21, 1916

Charlie Croffoot’s fine driving horse got caught in the barbed wire fence and cut his hind foot severely.

LOST: — Between National Bank, Burk & Davis’ and the Hughes Clothing C. an addressed envelope containing money. Leave at the Hughes Clothing Co. and receive liberal reward.

The Burlington, Kas, telephone plant owned by Marion Eisiminger, Jud Davis, Dr. Burner, Ed Brown of Peculiar, Mo., and Charley Ford has been sold to the Bell Telephone company. The deal was closed last Friday. The Sabetha men acquired the telephone plant eleven years ago when it had only 216 telephones.

At the trial of the men for coal steeling it was brought out that a rough gang is usually standing around when the night Grand Island train comes in. Complaints are made by traveling men that these bystanders are impudent. In fact, traveling men say the attitude of the gang is menacing and they are afraid of being slugged and held up. Sabetha is getting a bad reputation as a result of this gang.

75 Years Ago

Wednesday, December 24, 1941

Do you know that every ton of paper given the Salvation Army by the folks of Sabetha and community, will feed 150 soldiers and sailors doughnuts and coffee as they pass through the railway stations all over the country, in their travels from one army camp to another? Many Salvation Army kitchens have been set up in the union stations, where men in the army or navy can stop and be given a free lunch.

Santa Claus will arrive in Sabetha this Tuesday evening especially to attend the Kiwanis Christmas party to be given for children of grade school age or under in Sabetha and surrounding community. The Kiwanis club hopes that the snowy weather will not prevent children from coming for this big party.

An Adams Brothers truck went out of control on the Wilson hill two and one-half miles east of Fairview on Highway 36 this Tuesday morning about eleven o’clock and killed one of the drivers of the truck. He was not a local man. The truck had been loaded out of Sabetha this morning with butter from the Nemaha Cooperative creamery and eggs from the Holdren Poultry and Egg company.

Rev. E. L. Baker, pastor of the Sabetha Congregational church, told Kiwanians at their regular meeting Thursday evening that too many Americans forget the price America has paid for freedom. Rev. Baker’s talk touched on history and patriotism because the meeting was in honor of the 150th anniversary of the establishment of the constitutional amendments known as the Bill of Rights. “I consider the Bible the only document that is of greater importance than the Bill of Rights” said Rev. Baker. “It is not just a political document, but a way of life. Why can not Germany and other such nations have the benefit of a Bill of Rights?”

50 Years Ago

Thursday, December 22, 1966

Mrs. Clara Deaver Thompson, who died in August, 1965, left several bequests totaling $8,500 to local institutions in her will. The will has now been probated and the checks were presented this week to those organizations designated in her will.

A 1965 Ford Mustang driven by Daniel R. Dornes, Sabetha, struck two cows in the road two and a half miles east of Sabetha on K-246, the Morrill Road at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, Dec. 20. The Mustang killed the smaller cow outright and broke the rear leg of another, and the animal had to be destroyed, according to the report.

Melvin Bonjour, employee of the Kansas State Highway Department, sustained a badly broken right arm last Friday morning in a work accident. Mr. Bonjour was operating a motor grader on a slope about a mile and a half north of Corning. The grader turned over on its side and Melvin was thrown to the floor of the cab. His right arm was broken just below the elbow.

25 Years Ago

Wednesday, December 18, 1991

A rather small group of industrious volunteer workers have accomplished a great deal at the Albany Historical Society grounds in 1991. The greatest improvement made this year was the construction of the new cook shack. There is plenty of cabinet storage and counter space. The new facility is more than twice the size of the old one and made it possible for all food and drinks to be served at the one location.

Two gentlemen from the University of Colorado were in Sabetha last week seeking temporary housing. They said Nemaha County will be the site of a special weather watch experiment. The project is partially funded by the federal government and is designed to pinpoint variations in local weather patterns. The university will be conducting the experiments during January, February, and March. They said additional information on the project will be forthcoming in the near future.

A fall of several feet occurred Wednesday, Dec. 11, to Triple C Manufacturing employee Jeff Tyler. Triple C spokesman Galen Ackerman said Tyler fell as he was getting an item from a top storage rack. He landed on his shoulder then hit his head on the floor. He was unconscious for a short time, but was awake when the Sabetha ambulance arrived to take him to Sabetha Community Hospital. He stayed overnight for observation but was fine and returned to work Monday, Dec. 16.

10 Years Ago

Wednesday, December 20, 2006

Many area churches are offering special services to celebrate the Birth of Our Savior this coming weekend and Christmas Day, as well as for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The USD No. 441 Board of Education met in special meeting at noon Wednesday, Dec. 14, to accept a donation from Carson Charitable Trust to buy a laptop computer for each high school student at Wetmore. After discussion, the board accepted the donation of almost $60,000 and approved the purchase of 60 laptop computers.

According to results presented on Tuesday, Dec. 12, to the Kansas State Board of Education during its regular monthly meeting, USD No. 441 received 20 standards of excellence awards across the district. The State Board of Education has established very high expectations for academic achievement both for Kansas schools and for individual students.