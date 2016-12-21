Morrill City Council 12.5.16

Submitted by Linda Hill, City Clerk

The Morrill City Council met in regular session Monday, Dec. 5, with members Todd Gruber, Dan Halstead, Robert Wahwasuck and Miles Ploeger present. Mayor Roger Price presided. Superintendent Lee Wymer was present.

Minutes and vouchers were approved.

It was decided the Schaffers can have a one-day animal clinic to provide shots for pets in the Fire Barn with a later date to be set. The Schaffers stated they will demolishing the house on the property they recently purchased. It was mentioned the city will reimburse up to $2,000 toward the demolition.

Fire Chief Charlie Gruber stated the Fire Department has put the air packs in service. After discussion of the used motor put in the old green, the council decided to give the salvage truck to Brandon Adams in exchange for his labor.

Gruber presented information and pictures of fire trucks that are up for bids. After discussion, the council decided to allow Gruber to bid up to $15,000 on the 1980 International. The also decided to allow Gruber to bid up to $5,000 on the 1981 Ford.

It was decided to pay Rokey Trash Service the two remaining trash pickups.

After discussion of the pop machines, the council decided to provide electricity to the machines. Three council members voted in favor, and one was opposed.

The council also voted to give in appreciation to the City of Sabetha one large and two medium meat and cheese trays, one large meat and cheese to the Morrill Elevator, and $100 bonus to each city employee.