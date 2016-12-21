New scams in the area

I have now had several reports of a new scam circulating our area. It appears that county residents are being contacted by phone and the caller is identifying themselves as a representative for the Donald Trump campaign and are trying to collect money to help fund President-Elect Trump.

The caller has been reported as having no accent whatsoever and is very convincing, pleasant and mannerly. One gentleman reports that the caller was polite and very interested in his day to day activities and then the caller asked the resident if they had voted for Trump.

When the resident stated that they had, the conversation turned to how much a donation would be appreciated to keep things going in the right direction, etc. In all cases the residents stated they hung up on the caller and there have been no reports that the caller has contacted the county residents again.

This is a scam and we are reminding everyone not to give out any personal information over the phone. I appreciate that residents inform us of these types of calls so we can give the public a heads up.