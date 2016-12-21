breaking news New

Wetmore Christmas concerts are spirited successes

The high school choir of Wetmore brings the audience to tears with, “I’ll Wait for You,” on Tuesday, December 13.

Submitted by Jossie Shumaker, WHS Student Correspondent

On Monday, Dec. 5, the Wetmore Elementary students had their Christmas concert. The evening started out with a strong performance by the fifth grade band playing “Hot Cross Buns,” “Lightly Row,” “London Bridge,” “A Mozart Melody” and “Jingle Bells.”

Following the fifth grade band was kindergarten singing “Autumn Leaves” and “Jingle Bells.”

Next, the first and second grades sang “Yankee Doodle” and “Rudolph, the Red Nosed Reindeer.”

Third grade came after singing, “Deck the Hall” and “It’s Time to Get Ready for Christmas.” The fifth grade went next with “Big Yellow Taxi” and “Jingle Bell Rock.”

To end the night, kindergarten through fifth grade sang, “We Wish You a Merry Christmas”.

However, the elementary students weren’t the only ones in the holiday spirit.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Wetmore High and Middle School students had their Christmas concert. The middle school band began by playing songs “Still, Still, Still,” “The Chipmunk Song,” and “We Three Kings of Orient Are.”

Then, the high school band followed playing “Sweet Child O’ Min,” “Korean Folk Song Medley” and “Dance of the Sugarplum Fairy.” Seth Shumaker also played an excerpt from “Sacrament” on his guitar.

The middle school choir then sang their songs “Fire and Rain,” “Mele Kalikimaka” and “Feliz Navidad.” Finally, the high school choir finished strong with “Still Rock and Roll to Me,” “Let it Snow,” “I’ll Wait for You” and a Christmas combo.

Director Seth Stiers was pleased with the evenings.

“There were some difficult songs that I introduced to the kids, and they really upped their game for the performances,” he said.

Elementary students enchant their families with their holiday concert held in the Wetmore Auditorium on Monday, December 5.
Clarinetists Faith Bratcher, Lauryn Scott and Alena Pfrang perform before a large crowd at Wetmore High School’s Christmas concert on Tuesday, December 13.
Wetmore’s junior high students are cool singing, “Feliz Navidad.”

