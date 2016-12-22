4-H Club: Stateliners

Submitted by Helen Krehbiel

What comes to your mind when you think of 4-H? Chances are, the fair is your first thought. Or, perhaps you remember all the club meetings you sat through when you were young.

However, 4-H is so much more than both fair and meetings! This time of the year is especially exciting for us as 4-H members since it’s the beginning of the new 4-H year.

We get to look back on the past year, enjoy all of our accomplishments, and then look forward to new projects, offices and events.

One way the Stateliners club does that is through our club achievement night. We gathered on Monday, Nov. 28, at the Bern Community Center to enjoy supper, games and a fun meeting together.

After shepherd’s pie and apple splits, the 2016-17 officers took their places during the meeting. Each received advice from the outgoing officers, who shared from their experience in their respective offices.

We also welcomed the John and Tory Jost family to our club! The Stateliners are excited to have a new member and a new cloverbud join.

For the achievement night program, the club played capture the flag and a fun trivia game. Anna Knapp, the coordinator for the evening, prepared a list of trivia questions and prizes for those who answered the questions correctly.

Another fun activity during this time of the year was the club Christmas party on Dec. 10. The Stateliners played capture the flag and dodgeball at the Bern School Activity Center, enjoyed a white elephant gift exchange, and shared snacks.

The Stateliners look forward to the next year, filled with projects, goals, meetings, and yes, the fair as well!