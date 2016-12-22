Babies Best Start Program deemed success

Submitted by David Haverkamp

Community National Bank launched their Community Christmas Campaign again this year by supporting the Babies Best Start Program.

This year, the program was expanded to include the Sabetha area. Community National Bank CEO Ron Johnson and Community National Bank CFO Brandon Nordhus presented a monetary donation of $70 to Krista Stallbaumer, program coordinator at Nemaha Valley Community Hospital.

Lacy Thompson and Susan Broxterman from the Sabetha branch gathered up the donated items from Sabetha. Between the Seneca and Sabetha locations, more than 350 items were donated this year to Babies Best Start.

Stallbaumer was very pleased with this years’ donations.

“The timing of this project the Community National Bank sponsors is very important, as my shelves were just starting to run out,” she said. “The joining in of the Sabetha branch is very encouraging to me. It will take both communities’ efforts to maintain the program county wide. I cannot express how much I appreciate Community National Bank’s efforts to help our communities.”