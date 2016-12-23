Adam Maas takes over as WHS girls’ basketball head coach

Submitted by Jill Henry, WHS Student Correspondent

Wetmore has experienced several changes in the basketball coaching staff. This year’s Lady Cardinals team will be taken over by Coach Adam Maas, who is replacing last year’s coach Perry Smith.

Maas was born in Bowling Green, Ohio, and moved to the Fairview area in 2008. Coach Maas brings much coaching experience to Wetmore. He played basketball at Labette Community College and Oklahoma Panhandle State University, and then went on to coach boys’ basketball at B&B High School. His assistant coach, Harlan Suther, is excited for his third season with the Lady Cardinals.

Starting the season with a win on Saturday, Dec. 3, against Lewiston was a good sign for Coach Maas and an excellent way to start the season. The Lady Cardinals have fallen short to Centralia and Linn, but Maas hopes to turn things around.

Maas’ hopes for this year’s team are to be as, or even more, successful as previous years. The Lady Cardinals have traveled to the state tournament two years in a row, and the girls hope to go again this year. The state tournament is on everyone’s mind with the season starting.

“I like how coach pushes us to our limits,” said junior Jossie Shumaker. “He recognizes areas that we need to work on and he strengthens them. It was a blessing to have him walk into our lives this year.”

“The girls work hard, and I’m excited to see what we can accomplish this year,” Maas said.

With Christmas break approaching, as well as the Twin Valley League Tournament, the team hopes to put more wins under their belt as they take on the rest of the year.