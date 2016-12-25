Wild Times: It has arrived!

By the time most of you have this publication in your hands or have read it online, the winter season officially has begun. The first day of winter arrived Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Now, the last weekend may have felt a little like winter but it was not official until Wednesday. I knew that winter had finally had us in its grip when I noticed how much bird seed was disappearing out of the feeders. This past weekend was a feeding frenzy at the feeders.

Every year, I give my pitch for feeding the birds and this year will be no different. I feed the birds out here year round so it is just business as usual for me.

This fall I have had a tussle with a variety of unwelcome visitors at my feeders. If you feed birds, then prepare yourself for a variety of visitors other than those with feathers.

The unwelcome visitors I have had all wear fur coats. The first round of uninvited visitors were the squirrels.

Now I know a lot of people like to feed the squirrels, as well as the birds and that is okay.

The only requirement is that you will have to have feeders that prevent squirrels from getting at them or you will find that you will go through a tremendous amount of bird seed.

My feeders are not set up to be squirrel proof and thus I was going through a lot of seed. I had a big problem on my hands and it took a while to eliminate the problem, but it was accomplished.

The next set of visitors were the opossums. I have heard several people in town this fall commenting about the opossums they have encountered.

I have a live trap that I use for occasions like this so I pulled it out and set it up with a small bowl of cat food in it.

It did not take long before I had one in the trap. I set the trap back up and it was not but a few days and I had another.

Now how many opossums do you think could be in the neighborhood? Well, when the dust settled over about a two-month period, I had trapped eight of them.

Where in the world are they all coming from? I guess they were all needing some extra feed for the upcoming winter blast that we just experienced.

I have not trapped any of them for a couple of weeks, so I think I might have slowed them down. My seed consumption has decreased back to a tolerable level.

There are many different kinds of feeders out there. Get out to your local supplier of bird feeding supplies and find a feeder that suits the area you want to target. I promise you will enjoy all of the activity that you will instigate.

Not only can I tell that winter has arrived with all of the bird activity I can also tell by all of the coyote activity. Every winter, the coyotes seem to move up close to the house. A couple of nights ago I heard one barking outside the back door at about 11 p.m.

I snuck out through the garage with a flashlight and slowly opened up the door. There in the yard not 30 yards from the house was a coyote barking at my dog in her kennel. I put the beam on the unwelcome visitor and it bolted off to the east.

A couple of mornings ago, I woke up when I heard a coyote barking once again. I looked out the window and there was a coyote by the bird feeders sitting on his haunches just barking away. I don’t know what it is, but every winter we go through the same thing with these dogs.

Wednesday marks the shortest amount of daylight we will have during the day and from now on the days will become longer and longer. Yes, it has arrived!