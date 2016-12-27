Bluejays survive late run by Tigers

To finish out the 2016 portion of the basketball season, the Sabetha High School Bluejay boys hosted the 2-2 Jeff West Tigers on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in a Big 7 match-up The Jays were coming off of a narrow loss to Nemaha Central, while the Tigers brought the momentum of a win over ACCHS in their previous contest.

Sabetha built a moderate lead in the second and third quarters and held onto the victory by a score of 50-45.

There were seven lead changes and one tie in the first quarter as both teams’ traded blows through the first eight minutes. Eric Renyer accounted for 6 points in the period, Kyle Grimm had 3 points, and Christian Meyer had a bucket. The Tigers made a short run at the end of the quarter and led 14-11 at the end of one.

Jamel Bishop had a bucket for the Jays in the opening seconds of the second quarter to help pull his team within a point of their guests. But the Tigers would pump in four unanswered to stretch a meager lead.

Renyer accounted for 9 points in the first half. Sabetha would storm back and finish the period going on a 9-5 run to take a 1 point advantage into the locker room at the half, 22-21.

“We showed patience and were a little more aggressive on the offensive end, while playing good defense on the other end,” said Head Coach Scott Burger.

Jeff West was restrained to just 4 points offensively in the third quarter, and the Jays continued to work the ball around and score offensively. Grimm had 5 points in the third with Meyer swishing a triple and Keegan Cox finding a deuce. Sabetha led 32-25 heading into the final frame.

Sabetha was held to a single field goal in the fourth quarter with the Tigers defense resorting to the smash and grab strategy. Although the shots were not falling for the Bluejays, they made 15 of 16 free throws in the final quarter to help maintain their advantage.

Renyer added 5 points in the period, going five of six from the line, and Meyer was perfect from the line swishing all six of his freebies. The Jays would survive a late run by the Tigers and take the win at home, 50-45.

“This was a good game for us,” Burger said. “We played well at the end of each quarter and finished the game strong. Our bench played their best game of the season, and it was a good finish before the holiday break.”

The Bluejays improved to 3-3 on the season and will resume the 2017 portion of the season when they host the 2-2 Hiawatha Red Hawks on Friday, Jan. 6.

12.20.2016 vs. Jeff West ISSUE Player TP 2PM-A 3PM-A FTM-A R A S TO PF Christian Meyer 14 2-4 1-3 7-8 2 1 2 3 0 Brett Stallbaumer 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 0 0 3 1 Keegan Cox 6 1-2 0-0 4-4 1 3 0 1 2 Noah Garber 0 0-0 0-1 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 Trae Snyder 3 0-0 1-1 0-0 4 0 2 0 0 Joe Gruber 0 0-3 0-0 0-0 3 3 1 1 0 Jamel Bishop 2 1-1 0-0 0-0 3 0 0 1 0 Kyle Grimm 11 4-10 0-0 3-7 6 1 0 3 2 David Dyke 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 Eric Renyer 14 5-9 0-0 4-6 11 2 0 1 2 Sabetha Totals 13-30 | 2-5 | 18-25 | 34 | 11 | 5 | 13 | 7 | 50 Opponent Totals 11-34 | 6-14 | 5-10 | 18 | 9 | 0 | 3 | 19 | 45