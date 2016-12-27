Brown County Sheriff 12.27.16

On Dec. 27, there were 16 inmates in the Brown County Jail – 11 males and five females.

On Dec. 20, Joshawa Pentlin, 22, of Willis was arrested on a charge of domestic battery.

On Dec. 23, Donald Lee Jr., 30, of Horton was arrested on a Brown County felony theft warrant and a Brown County failure to appear warrant.

On Dec. 23, Martin Williams, 54, of St. Joseph, Mo., was arrested on a probation violation.

On Dec. 25, Amber Keo, 31, of Hiawatha was arrested on a charge of domestic battery.