Commission adopts resolution to establish wind farm in four Nemaha County townships

The Nemaha County Commission unanimously approved the adoption of a resolution for the conditional use permit for the purpose of constructing and operating a wind project in Nemaha County.

A public hearing was held after Alan Anderson – an attorney representing NextEra Energy Resources – came before the board on Monday, Nov. 28, requesting the commissioners to adopt the conditional use permit resolution before the end of 2016.

More than 15 people attended the hour-long public hearing held Monday, Dec. 12. After hearing both support and opposition about the project which would establish a Wind Energy District in portions of Harrison, Red Vermillion, Reilly and Wetmore townships, the commissioners approved resolution 2016-8.

According to a NextEra company representative, development of the wind farm – which will contain 40 wind turbines – will not begin until a buyer is found for the electric power that is produced.

By adopting this resolution, the commissioners also rescinded resolution 2012-8, which established setback requirements for wind turbines constructed in Nemaha County and confirming the project satisfies requirements for a “lifetime” property tax exemption that is going away at the end of the year.

Instead of specified setback distances from homes and property lines, the resolution requires the developer to “abide by all applicable federal and state codes,” as well as manufacturer’s specifications as a guide for the development of the wind farm.

The company is also required to execute an agreement with the county for negotiated contribution payments before starting the constructions and enter into a road maintenance agreement for county roads and bridges used during construction and maintenance.

NextEra Energy Resources is a Florida based company that operates more than 100 wind energy projects in the United States and Canada, including Steele Flats Windy Energy Center in Jefferson and Gage counties in Nebraska.