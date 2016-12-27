Jeannine “Sue” Simpson

Jeannine “Sue” Simpson, 65, of Fairview, died Thursday, Dec. 21, 2016, at Sabetha Community Hospital.

One of three children born to Edward and Jeanne Brown Meyer, Sue was born at Hiawatha on June 2, 1951, and was lifelong resident of the Brown County area.

She attended eighth grade at Hamlin prior to graduating high school at Hiawatha. She graduated from Highland Community College, which is where she met her husband James Robert Simpson. They were married April 2, 1971, and raised three children — Tami, Travis and Jami — together for 19 years, before divorcing.

Sue worked at Wilde Tool and NEK-CAP, and sold Avon, Tupperware and Amway products, before working for Wal-Mart in Hiawatha for 27 years as invoicing and UPC clerk. She retired in October 2016. She was a baptized and confirmed member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of rural Fairview.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edward; husband, James Robert in 2009; and a sister, Janice.

Survivors include her mother, Jeanne of Fairview; daughters, Tami Simpson (fiancé Chris Lehmkuhl) and Jami (Jeremy) Hodge, all of Hiawatha; son, Travis (Holly) Simpson of Lawrence; a brother, Matt Meyer of Fairview; five grandchildren, Jacob, Justin and Jordan Hodge, Madison Hargett and Dalton Lehmkuhl; and great grandson Grayson Hargett.

Funeral Services are planned for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha, with Pastor Michael Dunaway officiating. Cremation will follow services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sue Simpson Memorial Fund and can be sent in care of the funeral home.

