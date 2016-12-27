Lady Jays fall to Jeff West Tigers

After suffering their first loss of the season and having a rare Friday evening off, the Sabetha High School Lady Jays hosted the Lady Tigers of Jeff West in the final contest of the 2016 portion of the season.

The Tigers brought a 3-1 overall record to the contest, with Sabetha falling to 4-1 after the loss to Nemaha Central. Jeff West took a double digit lead into halftime. The Jays battled back late but could not climb back into it, and dropped a loss by a score of 43-26.

Jeff West opened the game with a pair of buckets and generated a moderate lead before Grace Kuenzi cut their lead in half. Kuenzi finished the quarter with 4 points, and Skylar McAfee’s layup helped to pull her team within a point, 5-4, with just under three minutes to play in the period. But the Tigers extended their advantage and led 9-6 after one.

Hillary Krebs tied the game at 9-9 with a triple in the opening seconds of the period number two, but the rest of the quarter belonged to Jeff West. The Tigers went on a 9-0 run through the rest of the frame and led 18-9 at the break.

Jeff West would stretch their lead to 15 at the end of the third quarter, outscoring the Jays 10-4. The Tigers scored on their first two possessions of the second half to extend their lead to 19 before Ellie Meyer added a power layup around the five minute mark. McAfee added a lay in late in the quarter, but the Jays would have to play with a sense of urgency in the final quarter as they trailed 28-13.

Five Lady Jays posted points in the fourth quarter with Trista Argabright leading the charge with 5 points when she swished a three ball and was two of two from the stripe. Sabetha went on a 6-0 to open the final period.

“We played well defensively and got it back to 9 points in fourth quarter,” said Head Coach Alex McAfee.

Jeff West was limited to three field goals in the fourth but made seven of 10 free throws down their stretch to outscore their hosts 15-13 in the closing stanza.

Krebs hit her second trey of the night in the frame, and Kinley Schuette had a layup in the closing seconds, but the Tigers would take the win 43-26.

“I was really proud of the fight we had in us for 32 minutes,” Coach McAfee said. “We talked after the game about having a good start to our season, but to get to a point to where we want to be by Sub-State we’re going to have to get better every day.”

With the loss the Jays fall to 4-2 and will regroup after the winter break to tackle the bulk of their season, starting with the 3-1 Lady Red Hawks of Hiawatha on Friday, Jan. 6.

“Make no mistake about it, I am very proud of this group for how hard they play, their positive attitudes and their belief in each other,” Coach McAfee said.

12.20.2016 vs. Jeff West ISSUE Player TP 2PM-A 3PM-A FTM-A R A S TO PF Skylar McAfee 6 2-5 0-4 2-2 2 0 1 1 5 Trista Argabright 5 0-3 1-4 2-2 4 1 0 6 3 Hillary Krebs 6 0-2 2-7 0-0 3 0 0 3 1 Maggi Hughes 0 0-0 0-0 0-1 4 0 0 0 5 Hannah Enneking 0 0-0 0-1 0-0 0 1 0 2 0 Ellie Meyer 2 1-3 0-0 0-0 3 1 0 2 2 Grace Kuenzi 5 2-5 0-0 1-4 7 0 0 3 0 Kinley Schuette 2 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 Morgan Schuette 0 0-0 0-1 0-0 2 2 0 2 1 Sabetha Totals 6-19 | 3-17 | 5-9 | 25 | 5 | 1 | 19 | 17 | 26 Opponent Totals 15-37 | 1-10 | 10-16 | 27 | 9 | 17 | 9 | 12 | 43