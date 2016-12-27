Leadership team to meet January 10

Submitted by Kerry Wedel

The Delaware River Watershed Restoration and Protection Strategy (WRAPS) Program will host a Stakeholder Leadership Team (SLT) meeting from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The meeting will be held at the Glacial Hills RC&D office, 334 Second Street in Wetmore.

This meeting is free and open to the public. The Delaware WRAPS SLT meets every six to eight weeks to discuss water quality challenges and opportunities in the Delaware River Watershed and to allocate cost-share funds to assist landowners in implementing best management practices to protect and improve water quality.

For more information, contact Kerry Wedel, Delaware River WRAPS coordinator, at 785-284-3422 or kwedel@delawarewraps.com.