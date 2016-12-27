Nemaha County Commission 12.19.16

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, Dec. 19, in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Gary Scoby leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Tim Burdiek and Dennis Henry, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum, Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans.

Ronnebaum, Noxious Weed/Emergency Preparedness Director Todd Swart, District Court Clerk Amy Boeckman, Appraiser Betty Roeder, Senior Services/Transit Director Diane Yunghans, Sheriff Rich Vernon, Register of Deeds Roxann Holthaus, Schultejans, Treasurer Rose Wilhelm, and Attorney Brad Lippert were present for a quarterly Department Head meeting with commissioners. Discussion was held concerning parking around the Courthouse, hiring of an IT employee at Nemaha County, reporting of claims when an employee is injured at work, potential changes to the Nemaha County Reorganization and the Nemaha County Employee Handbook, and changes to the county’s health insurance plan for 2017.

Commissioners reviewed the Nemaha County Reorganization and suggested changes to be made to this document for 2017.

Lippert spoke to commissioners about adding the Nemaha County Code of Ethics Policy as an addendum to the Nemaha County Employee Handbook beginning in 2017.

Berwick Township Trustee Myreon Menold spoke to commissioners about a couple of culverts and grader ditches along county roads in Berwick Township. Commissioners advised Menold to speak to Ronnebaum about these issues.

Department Reports

Ronnebaum advised the board that they did spread a salt/sand mixture on county roads over the weekend. He plans to pour concrete for Bridge L-2 in Capioma Township as soon as the weather allows.

Vernon advised the board that they booked in nine individuals into the jail this past week and are currently holding 13 inmates in the jail.

Deputy Treasurer Janell Niehues came before the board to request to hire an additional employee for the Treasurer’s Office to fill the open position created when Treasurer Rose Wilhelm retires at the end of January. Commissioners advised Niehues to move forward with advertising for this position.

Vernon also spoke to commissioners about having Jim Penix in the Sheriff’s Office help with maintenance at the Courthouse. Maintenance employee Troy Melvin was also present for this discussion.

Also at the meeting:

The board reviewed and approved the minutes from the Dec. 12 meeting.

The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments that were paid at the middle of December.

The commissioners met Tuesday, Dec. 27. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.