Nemaha County District Court 12.27.16

CRIMINAL CASES FINISHED (DISMISSAL INCLUDED)

Steven Whitaker of Wetmore was found guilty of charge of disorderly conduct and sentenced to 30 days in the Nemaha County Jail, where he must serve four 48-hour periods. The remainder of the sentence is suspended to 12 months unsupervised probation. Whitaker also was ordered to pay $253 fines and fees.

LIMITED CASES FINISHED

Sabetha Community Hospital vs. Katrina G. Dobbs of Sabetha, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $229.12 plus cost and interest

TRAFFIC CASES

April Rudin of Sabetha, failure to yield to vehicle when turning left, $183 fines and fees.

Reynold Cecil of Canoga Park, Calif., speeding, $183 fines and fees.

Zachary Meyer of Sabetha, careless driving, $133 fines and fees.

Ben Edelman of Sabetha, careless driving, $133 fines and fees.

TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS

Peter Marshall of Gladstone, Mo., speeding 75/65, $203 fines, fees and costs.

Jonathan Fosen of Athens, Ga., speeding 89/65, $399 fines, fees and costs.