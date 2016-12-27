Nemaha County Sheriff 12.22.16

ARRESTS

Matthew Heideman, 29, of Seneca bonded out on Dec. 19 on a $1,000 cash bond with a court date of Jan. 17 at 11 a.m.

Sarah Padilla, 26, of Overland Park was released on Dec. 20 on time served.

ACCIDENTS

At 5:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Clayton Steuben, 23, of Centralia was traveling west on Maple Street from Kansas Highway 187 when he hit ice and went into the south ditch. Damage was listed at more than $1,000.

REPORTED CRIMES / INCIDENT RESPONSES

The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office (NMSO) took three dogs in custody from 8505 Monroe in Oneida on Dec. 20, based upon concern for their well being. The files have been forward to the county attorney for prosecution.