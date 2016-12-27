School Organization: United 4 Youth

Submitted by United 4 Youth

The Nemaha County United 4 Youth (U4Y) board met on Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Sabetha Board office. Board members present were Susan Bowman, Heather Stewart, Krista Stallbaumer, Richard Strathman, Adam Reel, Briana Evans, Jessica Atwood, Scott Anson and Nick Scott. Also present was Executive Director Sarah Renyer.

There was not a student present to represent the Sabetha SADD group.

The minutes from the November meeting were reviewed and approved with the change noted that the WAC SADD reported there was 100 percent seatbelt check on drivers and only two passengers without seatbelts.

The treasurer’s report was reviewed and approved.

The board voted unanimously for Renyer to purchase four $10 gift cards in each community for the “Not In My House” (NIMH) campaign promotion.

The board discussed being out of the stickers for the Sticker Shock Campaign that were placed on cases on beer at local liquor stores. Board discussed other options for stickers and where to get more printed. This topic was tabled until next meeting in order for Renyer to find out prices on replacing these stickers.

Old Business

Renyer said she was sending an assessment out to the board members through email to begin building the groups Strategic Prevention Framework (SPF). Renyer recommended interviewing six people in Seneca and Sabetha as well as three people in Wetmore and Centralia for completing a Community Readiness Survey. Renyer recommended a timeline of August 2017 for when we want to have our SPF in place.

Renyer received confirmation, as of April 15, 2017, the board will be out of the website contract. The board decided to not keep the URL and let the contract expire.

U4Y received $1,222.50 after the matching funds during the Give to Grow day in Sabetha. Renyer noted that in the future she thinks it’s not necessary to work at the event but going out prior to the event and talking to people about the organization. Scott said it would be beneficial to decide what project we are trying to raise money for before talking to them.

Nemaha Central started their mentoring program on Dec. 7. Renyer noted that Sts. Peter and Paul also will be participating in the program.

New Business

Renyer told the board there was concern from the SADD sponsors about already having to do something during the games when the NIMH would be taking place. Renyer will email out game dates to board members to try and cover the games.

U4Y will be sending an informational flyer home with each middle school student and permission slips will be on the back of the form for the Netawaka Event. Renyer said that each SADD group is responsible for arranging transportation to Netawaka, and U4Y will pay for the transportation.

The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Seneca.