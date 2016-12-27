STEP Foundation awards grants

Submitted by Tory Jost, Executive Director Nemaha County STEP Foundation

The STEP Foundation Board of Directors has announced recipients for the second round of grants for 2016. These grants are awarded for charitable purposes to enhance and improve the quality of life for the residents of Nemaha County.

The Nemaha County Historical Society was the recipient of grant money from the Leonard Ronnebaum Advisory Fund. The Ronnebaum Fund is designated for projects in the City of Seneca and the general endowment of the Nemaha County STEP Foundation serves the entire county with grant funds.

An award of $12,500 will be used to improve the deteriorating conditions of the roof, guttering and masonry in the Nemaha County Historical Society. DarlAnn Rial, grant administrator, said in the application that “over 300 hundred people visit and tour the Nemaha County Historical Museum, which is housed in the Jail and Sheriff’s residence, each year.” With a total project cost of approximately $39,300, the society will be seeking other grants and donations as well.

From the general undesignated fund, an award of $1,900 was given to the Pony Express Preservation Society. This money will be used to catalog the contents of the Pony Express Museum. Mary Jane Fleming, president of the society, said in the grant application that “this will give easy access to people searching for specific items in the museum.”

Grants are awarded twice a year through the STEP Foundation, with the next deadline being Jan. 15, 2017. For more information, visit www.nemahastep.org, follow us on Facebook or call or text Tory Jost at 785-410-0543.