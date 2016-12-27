Taking care of loved ones during the winter months

With the holiday season upon us, we would like to remind residents to take care of those who cannot take care of themselves.

Elderly

We also would like to remind residents who have elderly neighbors, friends, relatives, or those with disabilities to periodically check on them to make sure they have heat, are eating and drinking as they should and are not in need of medical attention.

There are some folks who make it a point to regularly visit or call and deliver groceries and/or medications. This is one of the benefits of living in a close knit community.

Pets

Make provisions for your outside pets during the winter months. Sometimes with all of the festivities they can become neglected.

Make sure they have shelter and plenty of food and fresh water. With freezing temperatures, water becomes frozen in a short period of time and animals have to have access to water.