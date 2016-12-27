The Heart of the Farm Women in Agriculture event to be held

Submitted Dana Schmelzle

Nemaha County Conservation District will sponsor a Women in Agriculture Event, “The Heart of the Farm,” on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at the Nemaha County Community Building located at 1500 Community Drive in Seneca.

Registration for the Women in Agriculture Event, “The Heart of the Farm,” begins at 5:30 p.m. Presentations start at 6 p.m.

The first guest speaker will be Shon Robben with Arthur-Green LLP. He will give a presentation entitled, “Farm Succession and Estate Planning.” Robben will discuss estate planning objectives and explain federal estate tax laws.

Following Robben’s presentation will be June Hilbert. Hilbert grew up in Burlingame. After graduating from high school, she attended Emporia State University and Kansas State University. Indecision about her future led her to leave those hallowed halls of academia in 1974 and seek her first and only full-time job at a financial institution in Topeka.

Several years later, she met her future husband, Bill, a part-time farmer who worked full-time for the Kansas Department of Agriculture. He wooed her with a head of broccoli larger in diameter than a dinner plate. Three years later, her internship as a farm wife began. Hilbert claims her next-favorite gift from her husband, after the head of broccoli, was a shiny, red hay hook.

Hilbert retired from her city job in 2012. She and her husband and their golden retriever, Cricket, live on a 160-acre farm in northeast Kansas, where they run a cow/calf operation. She is proud she can build a fire in the wood furnace without burning down the house, and navigate a farm truck pulling a loaded hay trailer over field terraces without high-centering.

She is the author of “From High Heels to Gumboots, One Cow Pie at a Time.” It’s a humorous memoir of her experiences and misadventures as a city girl who moved to the country.

A light supper will be served at 6 p.m., catered by Home Cookin’ of Seneca. Supper is sponsored by Nemaha County Co-op. In order to know how much food to prepare for the Women in Agriculture Event, please contact the Conservation District office at 785-336-2186 ext. 110, or register online at www.tinyurl.com/nemaha no later than Jan. 6, 2017.