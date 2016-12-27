Warriors, Bulls are victorious in boys’ Biddyball Tournament

The Bulls defeated the Thunder by a score of 16-12 to win the third- and fourth-grade division of the Sabetha boys’ Biddyball Tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Members of the Bulls team included Kyler Wenger, Mason Minge, Troy Davis, Cole Menold and Joshua Enneking.

Members of the Thunder team included Tyse Frazee, Luke Renyer, Charlie Lukert, Diesel Mirrione and Brendon Bestwick.

The Spurs earned third place, defeating the Knicks by a score of 12-9.

Members of the Spurs team included Jaren Broxterman, Tallen Keim, Brandon Dyke, Crayton Lanter, Kenton Farwell and Benji Aberle.

Members of the Knicks team included Roman Scoby, Will Voos, Jacoby Jackman, Camron Jones and Ryder Smith.

In the fifth- and sixth-grade division, the Warriors came out on top after defeating the Lakers in the championship game by a score of 19-18.

Members of the Warriors team included Josh Herrmann, Jacob Grimm, Matthew Garber, Jonathan Renyer, Abe Wehner, Cole Grimes and Tyler Menold.

Members of the Lakers team included Brenden Severin, Josh Grimm, Nathan Voos, Nohl Niehues, Reid Plattner, Harper Schmelzle and Jacob Enneking.

The Heat earned third place, defeating the Suns by a score of 24-10.

Members of the Heat team included Trevin LaVoie, Marcus Bauman, Kalvin Evans, Preston Michael, Connor Lierz, Easton Bradbury and Dade Dailey.

Members of the Suns team included Noah Kroll, Christian McAfee, Kellen Wenger, Davis Rokey, Drew Bestwick, Cullen Wikle, Dalton Rokey and Logan LaVoie.