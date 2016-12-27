Working with spouse causes challenges

Submitted by Desiree Fund, WHS Student Correspondent

Imagine having 50-plus children with your spouse. Seems scary, right? Well, that’s the reality for Jesse Hutfles and Connie Hutfles. They are both teachers at Wetmore Academic Center. The reality of shared students proves challenging for this married couple.

Mrs. Hutfles who teaches high school and middle school business and computers, said, “Working with my husband feels like we have our children, plus the whole school. We talk and share our concerns about the students just as we would with our own children.”

You would think that seeing your significant other all day everyday would get tiring, but most days Mr. and Mrs. Hutfles don’t see each other until they get home. They both arrive to school at different hours so they don’t carpool together. Even without seeing each other, they still enjoy that they both get the same days off.

“The best part about working with my wife would have to be having the same days off,” said high school and middle school science teacher, Mr. Hutfles.

However, they do have conflicts when one of their children is sick or has an appointment to be taken to. They take turns when having to stay home or take one of their children to appointments.

Students are a huge part of their everyday lives, and students do try to use one teacher against another.

“When I make students do their work, they always tell me I’m not their ‘favorite’ Hutfles anymore,” Mrs. Hutfles laughs.

They don’t let their students get to them, though. They know their different teaching methods, and they know they can’t please everyone. Mr. and Mrs. Hutfles both believe that working together at Wetmore Academic Center does bring them closer at home.