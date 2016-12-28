2016 Year in Review: Part One

Cover Photos

Power: After continued issues with power outages and unreliable service, Westar Energy created a plan. The East Nemaha Substation was built south of 144th Road on the west side of W Road. The substation is served by two miles of new transmission lines. Crews also rebuilt existing power lines along the west side of Seneca. Two additional sets of lines will go from Bern to the new substation.

Issues Reported: January 13, January 20, January 27, February 3, February 24, March 2, June 8, July 27, August 17, December 7

POW Medal: World War II Veteran Harry “Kit” Beatty was presented with a Prisoner of War Medal by U.S. Senator Jerry Moran during a ceremony on Sunday, June 5, 2016, correcting an oversight of 70 years. Due to misplaced records, Beatty had not been presented with his medal following his discharge. Ninety-year-old Beatty died later in the year, on Monday, October 24, 2016.

Issues Reported: June 8, October 26

Halloween Queen: Sabetha High School senior Lauren Herbster was crowned the 2016 Halloween Queen during the annual Hiawatha Halloween Frolic.

Issue Reported: November 2

Revival: The Wetmore High School football team played its first season of varsity football in 30 years. The Wetmore Booster Club, with community support, built a brand new football field for the team.

Issues Reported: August 31, September 7

Earthquake: In early September, an Oklahoma earthquake shook homes across Kansas, including those in Sabetha and the surrounding areas.

Issue Reported: September 7

Big Progress

At a special election in early January, Sabetha voters — by a margin of nearly 3 to 1 — approved a 1/2 percent sales tax increase to pay for a new outdoor aquatic park in Sabetha. The tax increase took effect April 1. By early November, the floor for the new pool had been poured with a portion of the walls in the deep end done as well.

Issues Reported: January 6, August 31, November 9

In May, the Sabetha Kiwanis Club proposed to the Sabetha City Commission the installation of a Family Splash Park at the Fourth/Sixth Street Park. The city approved the project. By early November, the equipment had been installed at the park, and tests on all faucets had been performed. The Splash Park is expected to open around Memorial Day in 2017.

Issues Reported: May 11, June 22, September 14, November 9

In May, construction on the new 15,000-square foot, 36-bed Nemaha County Jail was completed. Jail operations officially were moved into the new facility on August 11.

Issues Reported: May 18, August 24

A special citizen committee has continued fundraising efforts for The Main Event. In 2016, the facility underwent an acoustics update, as well as new sidewalks, lighting, handicap accessibility and signage. A future phase of the project will update the southwest corner of the building into a meeting room.

Issues Reported: May 25, October 26, November 9

Big Business

A number of new businesses opened in the area, including but not limited to the following: Panda Kitchen, Rock Creek Radon Reduction, Huffman Equipment Rental, Prairie Pointe Inn, Party Central, The Girl Cave Boutique, Michelle’s Crafts for You, Smokin’ Brass Gun Shop, and Apogee Animal Health.

Issues Reported: February 3, June 22, July 13, August 10, August 24, September 7, October 5, November 23, December 14

Many existing businesses changed hands, including Main Street Auto Supply, Big E’s Liquor (formerly K/R Wine and Spirits), and Hiway Liquors.

Issues Reported: August 10, November 23, December 7

Area businesses were busy with renovation and new facility projects. Hardware Hank built an addition, while Bern-Sabetha Veterinary Clinic and Wenger Manufacturing both built new facilities.

Issues Reported: July 27, October 26, November 9

Big Sports

After stellar seasons, the Sabetha High School girls’ and boys’ basketball teams both placed second at the 3A State Basketball Championships.

Issue Reported: March 16

The Sabetha High School golf team placed second at the 3A State Golf Championships.

Issue Reported: May 25

The Sabetha High School girls’ 4×800-meter relay team placed second at the 3A State Track and Field Championships.

Issue Reported: June 2

The Sabetha Lobos summer collegiate baseball team made its home in Sabetha at Somerset Park for its inaugural season. The team plans to return in 2017.

Issues Reported: May 11, June 1, June 29, July 6, July 13, July 20, August 10