Bern blood drive scheduled for January 25

Submitted by Samantha Pollard

Many people want to give back to the community, but may not have a lot of time to volunteer. The American Red Cross reminds eligible individuals that in only about an hour, volunteer blood donors can help save lives and feel instant gratification.

Blood is a perishable product that can only come from generous volunteers. By donating blood, individuals can make a difference in the lives of patients in their community and throughout the nation.

The Bern Community blood drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Community Center.

How to Donate Blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.