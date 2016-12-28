Editorial: It is a new beginning!

Well here we are once again on the verge of a new year bearing down upon us. The celebration of Christmas is now in the rearview mirror. Not so fast, my friends! Let us not lose that spirit of the most wonderful time of the year quite yet.

As the new year looms on the horizon, the focus switches to what we can change in our personal world that will better us. This is what is commonly known as the “New Year’s Resolution.” A resolution is defined in the dictionary as a firm decision to do or not to do something. Another take on the word is the action of solving a problem, dispute or contentious matter. I like the description of the decision that we want to make as being “firm.”

So often we vow to make changes in our behavior or appearance with the new resolution. I am no different than anyone else. I decide on my resolution and attack it with a vengeance, but with the passing of time it fades quickly. I would surmise from my lack of staying with my resolution that I was not firm enough.

I find it interesting that most of the time my resolution has to do with something about how I look. For the last several years, it mostly centers on my weight. That might have to do with the fact that as I get older food has become an issue with me. I used to be able to eat all I wanted of anything I wanted and it would not alter my blue jean size. Not so anymore.

Due to the changing effect food has on my body it seems my resolution each year has to do with my eating habits. It never works! I make my resolution and in just a short period of time I am right back at the feeding trough! I am just not firm enough with my resolve to curb my appetite.

I would venture to say that I am not alone in my selfish resolutions. Most of our resolutions have to do with something for ourselves. Let’s change that focus! It is a new beginning of a new year. I made the comment of not losing that spirit of Christmas that we just witnessed for the last several weeks. Did you notice the behavior of your fellow man the last few weeks? I did, and it was different. People were more friendly and the smiles on the faces of people I encountered were contagious.

We went to the Christmas Eve church service, and the atmosphere and the energy in that building was incredible. Why? It is because the Christmas season is the season of giving. It is the example that God gave to us. He sent his Son into this sinful world for us. He gave! He set the example for us. We are to be giving. In other words, we are to serve others.

I imagine that this idea of a resolution won’t fly with some people, but this is my idea of a resolution for the new year. I am not going to lose that spirit of the Christmas season! I am going to make a point every day to find someone to whom I can give.

How can we give to someone each day? It can occur in so many different ways. It can be as simple as a kind word to someone or holding a door open for someone. The list is endless on how we can serve others. It does not have to be some huge event! It all boils down to putting others first.

If you go back to the second part of the definition up above, you will see that solving a problem, dispute or contentious matter applies to us just as importantly as our individual issues. There will always be problems and disputes. We have them right here in our small community every day. Maybe we can smooth out those bumps in the road by making a resolution to serve others and put ourselves in their shoes.

So for this guy’s new year’s resolution, I am going to make a point each day to serve someone and put the focus on others rather on something for myself. The last few weeks has been a joy to be around members of this community, and I would like to see this joy and giving spirit continue throughout the year.

Happy New Year to each and every one of you!