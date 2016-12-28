Memories 12.28.2016

125 Years Ago

Friday, December 25, 1891

There is one sort of gift making, which, if judiciously indulged in, and if by stealth so much the better, which everybody at this season should practice and encourage his or her neighbor to practice—it is that of giving to the poor, and especially to the children of the poor.

A boy, probably fifteen years of age, was around town yesterday, begging for money and exhibiting what he called a scalded arm, injured in a restaurant at Omaha. This fake is too old and those fellows ought to select some other place than Omaha to get scalded in. We never saw a beggar with a scalded arm that did not come from that place, and we have seen several of them. This boy netted a pretty good sum, however, from some who believed his story.

Ad—The perplexing question “what to buy for a Christmas present,” can be easily solved by stepping into Irvin & Kepner’s. Their new stock of lounges, bed room suits, carpet sweepers, fancy chairs, center tables, paintings, easels, etc., etc. were brought purposely to help you in that respect.

Eugene Dair called one day last week, when up from Morrill, long enough to leave his card, an Arizona pomegranate, on our office table. Thanks, come again.

100 Years Ago

Thursday, December 28, 1916

Don’t miss the big plays Charlie Robinson is putting on at the Royal this week. He gets “Green Stockings” for Monday night, one of the clever dramatic successes of the past few years. Folks were crazy over “Green Stockings” in Hiawatha. It will be in Sabetha Monday night. Tonight is Clyde Fitch’s famous “The Cowboy and the Lady” and tomorrow night is the amusing “Misleading Lady.” They are all guaranteed plays of widely known and written for the stage.

The Oneida special election to vote on the question of issuing $800 in bonds to buy Hyde park will come up before the Oneida city council in a few dayys. In addition to the signers on the petition mentioned elsewhere in the Herald, the petition was signed by Samuel Stevenson, F. M. Starns, Mrs. L. Kyle, Arthur Herbstreit, and Carl Sawyer.

A marriage of absolute simplicity in all its details was that at one o’clock to-day of Miss Inez Minger and Dr. Arthur Haynes. There was no music, and the bridal decorations were confined to vases of lovely Killarney roses, holly and mistletoe. The bride wore her traveling suit of navy blue broadcloth, with a dainty waist of blue Georgette crepe, made over white chiffon and embellished with a touch of gold and fastened with a bar broach of platinum and diamonds.

75 Years Ago

Wednesday, December 31, 1941

It is evident that Uncle Sam wants to feed his soldiers the best there is. This week the Nemaha Creamery is shipping print butter to the west coast to be used for the soldiers. Each carload contains 24,000 pounds net. The amount of cars needed is yet undecided but Manager Axel Meyerton said that he expects weekly shipments to go to the west coast for a long time.

The Sabetha Kiwanis Club was host to more than 500 children in the auditorium of the Sabetha city hall on Tuesday evening of last week. Other guests swelled the total to well over 600 persons. The lower floor of the auditorium was almost filled. The occasion was the annual Christmas party given by Kiwanis for the children of the community. Formerly the party took the form of a dinner honoring about 40 children. This year it was decided to take in all children who cared to come.

New Year’s Eve tonight will hurry on its way the second full calendar year of a world at war. Just what 1942 has in store is quite uncertain, for when nations are at war, drastic transformations can take place in a short space of time. Nevertheless, Sabethans will hope for the best with the speediest victory possible.

50 Years Ago

Thursday, December 29, 1966

The most severe snowstorm in several years dumped a foot of snow on Sabetha and surrounding area this week. Starting early Tuesday, the white stuff came down in hunks all day and slowed traffic to a snail’s pace. More than an inch of beneficial moisture was dimmed somewhat by the risky driving conditions and bitter cold temperatures, but the local police reports show no serious accidents. City workmen cleared mountains of snow from the logged streets.

The annual New Year’s Eve Dance at the Sabetha Country Club will be Saturday night. The dance is open to members and their guests and will feature a band. Tickets are available at the club and from entertainment committee members.

SNOW SLEIGH—This sleigh was fabricated recently at Brockhoff Mfg. in Sabetha for Dick McKim of Morrill. Mr. McKim had the runners and the metal box was built around them using an old car seat. It is painted a bright red and Mr. McKim has a couple of ponies he intends to pull the sleigh.

25 Years Ago

Wednesday, December 25, 1991

Bertha Pautz of Sabetha celebrated her 106th birthday at Fountain Villa Care Center Friday afternoon. Residents and friends gathered for the special event. Her daughter, Beulah Hollenback, also lives at the home. Earlier this fall her sister, Grace Sawyer, and her granddaughter, Charlene and husband Jim Lansing of Merritt Island, Florida, were in Sabetha for a visit and an early observance of Bertha’s birthday. Asked to what she attributed her longevity, Bertha replied, “I never drank alcohol or coffee.”

A Swiss cheese made by Mid-American Dairymen Inc. topped the field in the annual cheese competition conducted by the National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) in conjunction with the federation’s annual meeting held in Orlando, Fla. The award was presented Dec. 2, 1991, during the annual meeting. Officials of NMPF report that nearly 2,000 pounds of cheese was entered by 13 cooperatives, in categories ranging from cheddar to Swiss to processed and specialty cheeses.

10 Years Ago

Wednesday, December 27, 2006

During the year 2006, The Sabetha Herald covered news from local to international events. The ALCO store in Sabetha received a bomb threat, which closed the store for a couple hours until officers deemed it safe to reenter. SHS senior Monica Strahm received a $50 Patriot’s Bond from Sabetha VFW Memorial Post No. 7285 for representing the post in the annual Voice of Democracy contest. Christina Klein of Fairview, Sabetha High School junior, won a $300 scholarship in the Kansas Native Sons and Daughters art competition.

The 30th running of the Sabetha New Year’s Eve Midnight Run will begin at midnight Sunday night, Dec. 31, under the sign at United Bank and Trust at the corner of Main and Washington in Sabetha.