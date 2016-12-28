Nemaha County Commission 12.27.16

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, Dec. 27, in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Gary Scoby leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Tim Burdiek and Dennis Henry, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum, Office Secretary Janet Streit and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans.

A public hearing was held during the meeting to consider the adoption of 2016 Budget Amendments for Nemaha County. No one from the public was present for the hearing. Chairman Scoby called the hearing to order and asked for any public comments or questions regarding the proposed budget amendments. With no public comment given, Chairman Scoby closed the hearing. Commissioners approved and signed the budget amendments.

Commissioners adopted Resolution 2016-9 allowing Nemaha County financial statements for 2016 to be prepared on the basis of cash receipts and disbursements.

Department Reports

Ronnebaum advised the board that crews got Bridge L-2 in Capioma Township poured. The new pressure washer came in last week and is being set up. Ronnebaum said he received a bill from Norm Bowers to retain him for 2017 as Local Road Engineer in the amount of $410. Commissioners agreed to pay this bill for 2017.

Sheriff Rich Vernon and Undersheriff Bob Cross advised the board that they are currently holding 12 inmates in the jail. They booked in five individuals into the jail this past week.

Tom Strahm, Bob VanWinkle and Deb Henry were present on behalf of the Nemaha County Fair Board to update commissioners concerning the projects that the fair board would like to get finished before next year’s fair is to be held.

Following discussion, commissioners approved paying up to $4,000 for hydrants at the fairgrounds and up to $1,000 for guttering at the fairgrounds out of the 2016 Commissioner’s Fund.

Alice Lackey with the Nemaha County Training Center spoke to commissioners about brick repair needing to be done at the day center building in Seneca. She presented a quote from McKinley Masonry in the amount of $2,375 for this repair. Commissioners advised Lackey to move forward with getting this repair done.

Also at the meeting

Chairman Scoby signed add/abate orders as presented. Scoby also signed the Clerk’s Monthly Fees Report for both October and November 2016 as presented. The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments to be paid at the end of December.

Commissioners approved the payment of the 2017 Kansas Association of Counties membership dues in the amount of $3,259.96.

The board reviewed and approved the minutes from the Dec. 19 meeting.

The next regularly scheduled meeting was held Tuesday, Jan. 3. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.