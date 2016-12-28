Nemaha County Sheriff 12.28.16

ARRESTS

Robert Mosteller, 37, of Bern was arrested by the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 23 on charges of criminal damage to property, criminal discharge of a firearm and disorderly conduct. Mosteller remains in custody.

Robert Bitticks, 30, of Sabetha was arrested by the Sabetha Police Department on Dec. 22 on charges of driving while suspended. He bonded out on the same day on a $750 surety bond with a next court date set for 4 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2017.

Ricky Long was booked into Nemaha County Jail on a Pottawatomie County warrant on Dec. 23. He bonded on the same day with a $2,985.54 cash bond and a next court date for 9 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2017.

Raul Alvarez-Panuco, 40, of Topeka was arrested by the Kansas Highway Patrol on Dec. 22 on a Nemaha County warrant. He bonded out on the same day on a $5,000 surety bond with a next court date set for 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, 2017.

Wendi Wahl, 33, of Sabetha bonded out on Dec. 21 on a $17,500 recognizance. Wahl’s next court date is set for 2 p.m. on Jan. 25, 2017.

REPORTED CRIMES / INCIDENT RESPONSES:

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, an unknown individual drove off from Haverkamp Grocery without paying for their gasoline. Estimated loss is $45. Investigation pending.