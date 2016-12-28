Part XI, Genealology 101 Series: Digging up clues using funeral home records

Funeral home records as a resource is of great value to genealogists. These records do not replace death certificates as official documentation, but they will tell you who picked up the tab for the funeral service, where the person died, whether the body was shipped elsewhere for the burial, the occupation and maiden name (if applicable) of the deceased.

Perhaps you do not know the name of the funeral home that handled the burial. Then, that is where locating a genealogical or even a historical society in the area you feel where the burial may have occurred can be helpful as they generally have files containing the funeral home notices. Conversely, funeral home records may help you pinpoint the death date of the deceased.

Although there is that cloud of privacy protection that hangs over the information of their clients, funeral home directors are generally most cooperative from a public relations standpoint. You are most likely to get positive results if your inquiry is concise, whether requesting records by phone, online or in writing.

Funeral homes are a business, and time is money. If writing, include a stamped, self-addressed envelope and ask if there is a charge for this service. Keep in mind that these people are doing you a favor with no expectations of reciprocity, so be patient and do not forget to send a thank you note afterward.

The basis for this came from The Iroquois Stalker, Vol. XLI, No. 2, a genealogical quarterly newsletter from Iroquois County, Ill., on file at the Brown County Genealogical Society, 116 South Seventh in Hiawatha. This series returns January 2018 with Part XII. Follow the Ancestor Trail next month with Part IV of The Colorado Gold Rush Bust.