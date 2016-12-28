What to do with the Christmas tree after Christmas

After the holidays, many municipalities allow old Christmas trees to be placed curbside. Trees are then collected and ground up for mulch or burned.

If you miss the designated date, or your trash collector doesn’t accept trees, there are several options to prolong the useful life of the tree. An old Christmas tree can be used to benefit birds, fish and the landscape by placing it in a corner of your deck, and spreading some birdseed nearby, or tying it to a deciduous tree or post near a bird feeder. The birds benefit from having escape cover nearby when hawks or cats threaten, and the dense boughs reduce the windchill on a cold night.

Sinking your Christmas tree in a pond is an easy way to improve fish habitat and fishing. The tree serves as little coral reef, in that the branches provide substrate for water plants to grow, and cover for minnows and other forms of small aquatic life. Larger fish are drawn by the shade and the presence of prey.

How do you sink a tree? Tie the base to a cinder block with a short, stout rope, and toss it in. Just be sure to get permission from the pond owner first! Using the little tree around the landscape requires clipping off all of the branches. Use the boughs to add extra insulation around semi-hardy perennials or to trees and shrubs that were recently planted.

The leftover trunk may be used as a garden stake next spring. Or cut and let it dry for a few weeks, and you will have some easy lighting firewood. Just beware that most conifer species tend to spark and pop more than hardwoods, as resin pockets in the wood make tiny explosions. This can delight the youngsters, but for safety’s sake, keep an eye on the fire when burning Christmas tree logs!

Winter hardiness of fruit plants

We are often asked whether wind chills are harmful to plants. For warm-blooded animals, wind chills can have a profound effect on their ability to keep warm.

However, plants do not respond to wind chill indexes as do warm-blooded animals because they do not need to maintain a temperature above that of their surroundings. For example, a wind chill of 40 degrees below zero at a temperature of zero degrees Fahrenheit will not cause any more cold injury to plant tissue than a wind chill index of 20 degrees below zero at zero degrees Fahrenheit.

However, though the cold temperatures may not damage plants, wind alone is desiccating and can dry plant tissues. Plant tissues require moisture to survive and a high wind velocity can cause moisture loss. This desiccation may be great enough to injure or even kill tissue, particularly the smaller size wood as in peach twigs, apple spurs or blackberry canes.

There is no scientific evidence to show that an increasing wind chill index will directly increase plant damage due to cold injury.