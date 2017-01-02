breaking news New

Jays earn All State honors

Seven athletes from Sabetha High School earned All State Honors for the 2016 football season. Those being named as either All State or Honorable Mentions are listed below, as well as the Big 7 League honors.

Eric Renyer

Senior

Defensive Lineman, Topeka Capital Journal All State; Defensive Lineman, Wichita Eagle All State; Tight End, Wichita Eagle Honorable Mention; Tight End, 1st Team All League; Defensive Line, 1st Team All League

Greg Remmers

Senior

Lineman, Topeka Capital Journal Honorable Mention; Offensive Line, Wichita Eagle Honorable Mention; Offensive Line, 1st Team All League

Payton Strahm

Senior

Lineman, Topeka Capital Journal Honorable Mention; Offensive Line, Wichita Eagle Honorable Mention; Offensive Line, 1st Team All League; Defensive Line, 1st Team All League

Zach Edelman

Senior

Running Back, Topeka Capital Journal Honorable Mention; DB, 1st Team All League

Blake Plattner

Senior

Running Back, Topeka Capital Journal Honorable Mention; Running Back, Wichita Eagle Honorable Mention; Running Back, 1st Team All League

Trae Snyder

Senior

Running Back, Topeka Capital Journal Honorable Mention; Running Back, Wichita Eagle Honorable Mention; Running Back, 1st Team All League; Defensive End/OLB, 1st Team All League

Braeden Cox

Sophomore

Specialist, Topeka Capital Journal Honorable Mention; Kicker, Wichita Eagle Honorable Mention; Kicker, 1st Team All League

