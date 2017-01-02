Jays earn All State honors
Seven athletes from Sabetha High School earned All State Honors for the 2016 football season. Those being named as either All State or Honorable Mentions are listed below, as well as the Big 7 League honors.
|
Eric Renyer
Senior
Defensive Lineman, Topeka Capital Journal All State; Defensive Lineman, Wichita Eagle All State; Tight End, Wichita Eagle Honorable Mention; Tight End, 1st Team All League; Defensive Line, 1st Team All League
|
Greg Remmers
Senior
Lineman, Topeka Capital Journal Honorable Mention; Offensive Line, Wichita Eagle Honorable Mention; Offensive Line, 1st Team All League
|
Payton Strahm
Senior
Lineman, Topeka Capital Journal Honorable Mention; Offensive Line, Wichita Eagle Honorable Mention; Offensive Line, 1st Team All League; Defensive Line, 1st Team All League
|
Zach Edelman
Senior
Running Back, Topeka Capital Journal Honorable Mention; DB, 1st Team All League
|
Blake Plattner
Senior
Running Back, Topeka Capital Journal Honorable Mention; Running Back, Wichita Eagle Honorable Mention; Running Back, 1st Team All League
|
Trae Snyder
Senior
Running Back, Topeka Capital Journal Honorable Mention; Running Back, Wichita Eagle Honorable Mention; Running Back, 1st Team All League; Defensive End/OLB, 1st Team All League
|
Braeden Cox
Sophomore
Specialist, Topeka Capital Journal Honorable Mention; Kicker, Wichita Eagle Honorable Mention; Kicker, 1st Team All League
