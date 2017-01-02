Nemaha County District Court 1.2.17

CRIMINAL CASES FINISHED (DISMISSAL INCLUDED)

William Carr of Seneca, (Municipal Appeal) – count 1 – found guilty of City of Seneca Ordinance 6.12, keeping a prohibited animal. Sentenced to 30 days in the Nemaha County Jail, suspended. Ordered to pay fines, fees and costs of $286 and ordered to remove the animal from the city limits within 30 days.

CRIMINAL DIVERSION

April Bowman-Tew of Wetmore, domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Ordered to pay fines, fees and costs of $258.

LIMITED CASES FINISHED

Sabetha Healthcare Inc. vs. Michael and Amanda Perkins of Morrill, judgment to the plaintiff in the amount of $353.89 plus costs and interest.

Sabetha Community Hospital, Inc. vs. John and Sonja Moser of Sabetha, judgment to the plaintiff in the amount of $212.14 plus costs and interest.

Sabetha Community Hospital, Inc. vs. Mark Allen of Highland, judgment to the plaintiff in the amount of $237.46 plus costs and interest.

Sabetha Community Hospital, Inc. vs. Kenneth and Michele Belden of Hamlin, judgment to the plaintiff in the amount of $902.66 plus costs and interest.

Sabetha Community Hospital, Inc. vs. James and Judy Hicks of Hiawatha, judgment to the plaintiff in the amount of $3,821.85 plus costs and interest.

Sabetha Community Hospital, Inc. vs. Virgil Vaughn of Sabetha, judgment to the plaintiff in the amount of $1,019.85 plus costs and interest.

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital vs. Misty Shephard of Seneca, judgment to the plaintiff in the amount of $4,057.80 plus costs and interest.

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital vs. Jesse Ford of Axtell, judgment to the plaintiff in the amount of $386.74 plus costs and interest.

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital vs. Jacqulin Hackbarth of Frankfort, judgment to the plaintiff in the amount of $215 plus costs and interest.

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital vs. Linda and John Hopp Sr. of Sabetha, judgment to the plaintiff in the amount of $699.68 plus costs and interest.

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital vs. Ronda Ross of Axtell, judgment to the plaintiff in the amount of $147 plus costs and interest.

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital vs. Derrick McAuliffe of Humboldt, Neb., judgment to the plaintiff in the amount of $146.09 plus costs and interest.

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital vs. Kylie and Jacob Fritschi of Hanover, judgment to the plaintiff in the amount of $1,783.11 plus costs and interest.

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital vs. Rose Haberlein of Axtell, judgment to the plaintiff in the amount of $298.91 plus costs and interest.

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital vs. Nathaniel Griffith of Seneca, judgment to the plaintiff in the amount of $4,865 plus costs and interest.

Community Healthcare System, Inc. vs. Montie and Dustin Hardenberger of Wetmore, judgment to the plaintiff in the amount of $937 plus costs and interest.

Community Healthcare System, Inc. vs. Matthew and Kristina Rice of Wetmore, judgment to the plaintiff in the amount of $1,798.24 plus costs and interest.

Community Healthcare System, Inc. vs. Rebecca and Joseph Grogg Jr. of Wetmore, judgment to the plaintiff in the amount of $338.46 plus costs and interest.

Community Healthcare System, Inc. vs. Raymond and Brenda McGehee of Centralia, judgment to the plaintiff in the amount of $588 plus costs and interest.

TRAFFIC

Lucas Schmelzle of Seneca, speeding 64/55, $153 fines and fees.

TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS

Michael Teter of Circleville, driving under the influence, $1,058 fines, fees and costs.

Brian Macke of Baileyville, speeding 79/65, $227 fines, fees and costs.

Daniel Crevier of Spring Hill, speeding 70/55, $233 fines, fees and costs.

Austin Crownover of Sabetha, driving while suspended, $308 fines, fees and costs.