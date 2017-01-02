Nemaha County Sheriff 12.30.16
ARRESTS
Jesse S. Hartter, 23, of Sabetha was arrested by Sabetha Police Department on Dec. 28, 2016, on a Nemaha County warrant for probation violation. Hartter also was arrested for possession of marijuana. He was released on Dec. 29, 2016, on a $5,000 surety for probation violation with a court date of 2 p.m. on Jan. 26; and a $1,500 surety for the Sabetha charge with a court date of 4 p.m. on Jan. 26.
ACCIDENTS
At 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, Jerell Nightingale, 23, of Corning was traveling northbound on Kansas Highway 62 when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. He was driving a 1997 GMC Sierra. Damage was estimated at more than $1,000.
