Patrol reports Christmas holiday activity

Submitted by Andrea Nolte, KHP Publications Writer

The Kansas Highway Patrol is releasing preliminary data from its Christmas weekend holiday activity. The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, through 11:59 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

During that timeframe, the Patrol worked one fatal crash in Stafford County, which was not alcohol-related.

The information is compared to data from 2015. The 2015 reporting period was from 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, 2015, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015.