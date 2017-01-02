Sabetha medical facilities to go live with new electronic records system

Submitted by Jianna Zahner

As part of our commitment to provide the highest quality of care possible to Sabetha and the surrounding communities, Sabetha Community Hospital and Sabetha Family Practice partnered with Cerner to implement a suite of health care information technology software solutions. The current Siemens EHR system was bought by Cerner in 2015, therefore prompting the update to the Cerner system.

Consolidating electronic medical records applications from various suppliers into one integrated platform with Cerner’s electronic health record (EHR) system creates a digital version of a person’s complete medical history.

“There are immense benefits that our patients and community members will experience from this EHR,” said Lora Key, CEO of Sabetha Community Hospital. “Having a complete medical history stored digitally will make it easier for physicians to coordinate patients’ care. Because Sabetha Community Hospital and Sabetha Family Practice’s commitment is to you, our patients, we wanted to make you aware of these upcoming changes.”

From Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Saturday, Jan. 7, no credit or debit cards will be accepted for co-pays, but credit/debit cards will be accepted on account balances. Please bring your insurance card and information to every visit at Sabetha Family Practice. Plan to arrive 20 minutes early for your appointment, allowing for appropriate amount of time for check-in.