Arliss Dick

Arliss Dick

Arliss Sue (Holland) Dick, 73, of Axtell died at her home on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Sue was born on July 2, 1943, in Vermillion to John and Jean (Law) Holland. She attended school in Vermillion and graduated in 1961. She was united in marriage to Duane Dick in 1963 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Axtell. They celebrated 52 years of marriage prior to Duane’s death in May of 2015.

In 1976, Sue and Duane purchased a Standard Petroleum Jobbership in Seneca, and sold the business in 1982. She then purchased the Friendly Diner that she ran until her retirement in 2005. After retiring, Sue and Duane opened The Quilt Basket Quilt Shop that they ran until 2015.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; granddaughter, Alyssa Davis; great grandson, Mox Steele; and her sister, Marilyn (Tuffy) Miller-Durland.

Survivors include two daughters, Cindy (Kenny) Alderfer of Sabetha and Cathy (Terry) Slifer of Lawrence; four granddaughters, Jessica (Chance) Steele, Ashley Maley, Mickhail Farmer and Tyanna Alderfer; three great grandchildren, Craetyn Farmer, Kendrick Maley and Rhylee Farmer; sister, Kay Hulsing; and brother, J.B. Holland.

Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at NorthRidge Church in Seneca. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the church. Inurnment will be made at the Baileyville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Coins For A Cause, sent in care of the funeral home, 823 Virginia, Sabetha, KS 66534. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.popkessmortuaries.com.

The Sabetha Herald 1/4/2017