DeLores Fletcher

DeLores Fletcher

DeLores E. Fletcher, 71, of Hiawatha, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at her Hiawatha home.

DeLores married Daniel Grimes on April 20, 1968. He died in 1989. On July 27, 1996, she married Maurice G. Fletcher at St. Ann Catholic Church in Hiawatha. He survives of the home.

Survivors include daughter, Tamala (Todd) Simmons of St. Joseph, Mo.; son, Todd (JoLynn) Grimes of Sabetha; grandchildren, Trevor Simmons and Cole and Mya Grimes; step-daughter, Stacey (Richard) Beyer of Liberty, Mo.; step-grandchildren, Brandon, Katy and David Beyer; sisters, Agnes (Ron) Lewandowski of Grand Island, Neb., JoAnn (Justin) Kuszak of Ashton, Neb., Marie (Daryl) Platek and Sally (Tom) Mudloff, all of St. Paul, Neb.; brothers, Pete Koperski (friend Dolores McDonnell) of Tracey, Mo., Henry (Rose) Koperski of St. Paul, Neb., John (Jan) Koperski of Ogallala, Neb., Ted (Margaret) Koperski of Lincoln, Neb., and Ben (Mary) Koperski of Cody, Wyo.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; step-son, Maurice Fletcher, Jr.; step-grandson, Wade Fletcher; sister, Frances Kush; nephews, Jerrid Mudloff and Eric Koperski; five half brothers and a half sister.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ann Catholic Church in Hiawatha at noon Thursday, Jan. 5, with Father Matt Koperski and Father Dan Gardner as con celebrants. The family requests Mass offerings in lieu of flowers. Memorials: St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., which may be sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha.

The Sabetha Herald 1/4/2017