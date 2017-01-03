Eating better on a budget for the New Year

Looking for a New Year’s resolution that will help cut costs and put money back in your pocket? If so, consider taking a look at your food budget as a way to get healthy and save money. Here are three simple tips to help you get started:

Plan, plan and plan! Plan your meals for the week before heading to the grocery store. Always shop in your pantry, refrigerator and freezer while preparing your list to avoid purchasing duplicate items and to utilize the ingredients you have.

Get the best price. Take advantage of sales on meat and seafood, which are usually the most expensive items on your list. Utilize store ads and coupons when planning your meals. Also, use loyalty cards to maximize your savings.

Prepare meals that stretch your food dollar. Make a weekly plan that includes stews, casseroles or soups, which is a great way to stretch expensive items and allows for leftovers. Be sure to incorporate high fiber foods such as fruits, vegetables and whole grains to increase satiety.

Did you know?

1. Less than one half of Kansas adults meet minimum recommendations for physical activity.

2. Just 19 percent of Kansans eat enough fruits and vegetables.

3. Chronic diseases, including obesity, are responsible for more than 70 percent of health care costs.

K-State Research and Extension programs are designed to help Kansans work on some of these facts. Look for upcoming Meadowlark Extension District programs coming up this year that will help to address some of these facts.

Some of these future programs coming up in the district include the following: Stay Strong Stay Health (exercise program for inactive senior citizens), food preservation workshop to help increase (consumption of fruits and vegetables/reduce sugar and salt consumption), Walk Kansas and budgeting programs, to name a few.

If you have interest in any of these topics, be sure to contact your local Meadowlark Extension Office to find out more details. Contact our office in Seneca at 785-336-2184, Holton at 785-364-4125 and Oskaloosa at 785-863-2212.