State of USD No. 113

As we begin calendar year 2017, this is an ideal time to examine our school district. The Board of Education has worked diligently to provide district stability. Because of consolidation and uncertainty with the State of Kansas’ educational finance formula, this has been a challenge.

Learning: With the state of Kansas introducing a new accreditation model, now is the time to step back and evaluate our district. The intent is to have all district activities supporting each other. Our goal is to have curricula, assessments, etc., that complement each other.

The Individual Plan of Study (IPS), an individualized plan for each secondary student in the district, has been and will continue to be a focus. This academic plan provides each student with information regarding his/her strengths and career goals. There is great potential for the IPS to positively impact the day-to-day culture and climate in our buildings.

Another focus of the district is on our Multi-Tier System of Support (MTSS). MTSS is to identify what we want each child to know, to provide early interventions when children don’t know it and to further challenge those students who have already learned it. MTSS has been in place in USD No. 113 for a number of years, but we will be making adjustments to take advantage of improved educational tools and processes.

Finances: Although we still face obstacles, such as not knowing the State of Kansas’ finance formula, USD No. 113 is in a positive financial position at this time. We have worked to manage our debt and to make decisions that allow us to operate within our means. With that said, the past couple of years has been difficult for our employees who have struggled with increased out-of-pocket cost of living expenses and minimal salary increases.

Facilities: The Board of Education for USD No. 113 has endeavored to maintain and provide for facilities that meet the needs of the students. We have undergone some recent work to ascertain the functionality of our heating and cooling systems as well our roofs. These are two areas that can strain a district’s budget. There are some other areas of concern that can be problematic. The facility at Sabetha Elementary School is nearing a point when we need to begin to explore options for a new facility. District owned roads and parking lots are also seeing deterioration and will need attention.

Future: The Board of Education has positioned USD No. 113 to provide a positive outlook for the future. This outlook will be strongly impacted by the ability of the administration and staff to continue strong programs and to effectively implement and use IPS and MTSS to benefit students. It will also be impacted by the new Kansas educational finance formula, as well as the ability of the legislature to identify a sustainable revenue stream. We will need to continue to evaluate and maintain our facilities to protect our investment and serve our students.

USD No. 113 is Preparing Kids and Shaping the Future.