2016 Year in Review: Part Two

On the Cover

New Policy: On July 1, 2016, the Sabetha Family Practice implemented a zero tolerance immunization policy. Under the new policy, to continue receiving outpatient care at the Sabetha Family Practice Clinic, children must be up-to-date with required immunizations per the Centers for Disease Control recommended standard immunization schedule. The five partner physicians at SFP Clinic made the policy decision to “keep people safe.”

Biking Across Kansas: Statewide annual event, Biking Across Kansas, made an overnight stop in Sabetha in June during the cycling tour. More than 800 riders came into town on Thursday, June 9, and left early Friday, June 10.

Northeast Kansas Rodeo: The 61st annual Northeast Kansas Rodeo was held in Sabetha on Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17. The annual Rodeo Parade was held prior to the rodeo event on Saturday evening.

Big Shake-Ups

In early February, it was announced that Cobblestone Court Assisted Care Facility would be closing, after 35 years of operation. It ceased operations on March 4. In April, Americare stated it would be donating the building to a non-profit. Glacial Hills Resource Conservation and Development acquired the building with the plan on converting it into a Business Resource Center. In December, Glacial Hills RC&D held a grand opening for its new center, which includes office space for rent, meeting and community rooms, a shared commercial kitchen and more.

In November, voters in the United States elected Donald Trump — a Republican — after two terms of Democratic leadership under President Barack Obama. Trump was the overwhelming winner in both Nemaha and Brown counties.

Big Generosity

The Greater Sabetha Community Foundation was formed early in 2016, with a desire for Sabetha to have a community foundation to help meet local needs and promote philanthropy. In late November, the new foundation held its first large-scale fundraising event for more than 20 local and area organizations. During the one-day Give to Grow Match Day event, more than $132,000 was raised for the organizations through nearly 380 monetary gifts.

The Sabetha Health and Wellness Center committee has continued to progress forward, toward its goal of replacing the current Midtown Building with a new Health and Wellness Center. As of Nov. 23, more than $2.1 million had been raised or pledged toward the project. At the Greater Sabetha Community Foundation’s Give to Grow Match Day, the Health and Wellness Center received approximately $65,000 in donations.

A new organization — Neighbor-2-Neighbor — was formed to assist with coordination of neighborly assistance. It is a Sabetha-based program that will connect people and organizations with individuals and families who are in need. A logo design by Logan Burger was chosen following a competition.

Big Events

The Sabetha Chamber of Commerce renewed its practice of awarding a Business of the Year and Citizen of the Year Award. The 2016 honorees were Tony Nichols – Hardware Hank for Business of the Year, and Stan and Donna Keim for Citizens of the Year.

The Albany Historical Society celebrated its 50 Year Jubilee — including a pageant — during its annual Old Albany Days event.

The Albany Historical Society and Sabetha Chamber of Commerce partnered to offer a new event — Albany Horrorfest, offered one day only on Saturday, October 29. Event organizers reported high turnout for the event, with 263 food items collected and 156 people paying at the gate.

